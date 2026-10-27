Dabo Doubles Down on Clemson’s Offensive Issues: It’s a simple game

CLEMSON, S.C. — Dabo Swinney knows what the numbers say about his offense, but he vehemently denies that the underlying scheme is broken.

Following a frustrating loss to Virginia Tech that exposed glaring execution errors and left the Tigers dead last nationally in passing touchdowns, the Clemson head coach addressed a myriad of offensive ailments ahead of Saturday’s pivotal road clash with Florida St.

For Swinney, the fixes to Clemson’s offensive stagnation remain fundamental, not philosophical.

“Football’s not complicated. It really isn’t. It’s really a simple game, if you really understand it, it’s a simple game,” Swinney said. “But you gotta have 11 guys doing what they’re supposed to do on both sides of the ball.”

Closing the gap between play design and actual on-field production is the coaching staff’s ultimate hurdle during this grueling 2026 campaign.

“It’s on us as coaches to teach and get them better. We stick our finger in the hole here and over there we have a leak,” Swinney said. “Some of it is youth and inexperience. Some of it is good teams. I know it’s not cool to give other teams credit. We are what we are right now but we’re getting better.”

“Feast or Famine” and Protecting the O-Line

One of the primary lightning rods for outside criticism has been the offensive line. Swinney, however, pointed out that sometimes the blocking design is flawless, but the backfield execution fails—specifically calling out running back Gideon for undisciplined reads that led to a temporary benching.

“He really hurt us. He’s kind of feast or famine. That’s where he has to grow up. He’s just not doing what he’s coached to do,” Swinney said of Gideon. “He’s not on his tracks. You run inside zone to the left and he’s cutting to the right. The first third and one he got. If he just presses the crack of the center, it’s him and the safety and instead we’re cutting back. It’s being undisciplined. We’ve had some challenges with that. And then the third and one before the half and it’s the same thing. It’s a walk but he cuts back to an unblocked guy. That’s why we sat him some. He gave up two sacks, too. And those were easy reads. I think it’s just him not being disciplined with his process … a young player who’s still growing. He’s our best player there and we know that but he’s feast or famine.”

Swinney was quick to protect the trenches from catching stray criticism for the missed rushing lanes.

“If he’s going to become the best version of himself, he has to do what he’s coached to do, not what people write and talk about,” Swinney said. “I love Gideon. He’s a special talent, but he’s a maturing player. Sometimes he just tries to do too much. Gideon will be a great, great player but he’s still developing. Sometimes we get in these games and we let the game change our process and it hurts. It’s frustrating. Y’all will write about how bad the OL is. People will say we didn’t block anyone. It was blocked perfectly. You can’t block it any better. Now, no one cares more than Gid. He’ll get it.”

Defending Chad Morris

Despite the fan base’s mounting frustration with offensive coordinator Chad Morris, Swinney emphatically defended his play-caller.

“Chad Morris, I know his name is mud right now. He is a really good football coach,” Swinney said. “He’s detailed. He’s smart. This guy knows ball. Ain’t nobody more frustrated. No one will work harder. We’re going to get there. We may not get to the top of the mountain this year but we’re going to get this thing back to where it needs to be.”

As for his own responsibilities regarding play-calling or game-planning, Swinney shut down any notion of a midseason structural shift.

“My role is the same as it’s been for 16 years. My role is the same,” Swinney said. “That’s to support these guys as best I can and help them as much as I can.”

Looking at the broader picture, Swinney believes the Tigers’ subpar record isn’t fully indicative of their raw talent.

“We have really talented players. We should have a better record than we have right now but that’s on me,” Swinney said. “We’ve played good teams. We haven’t lost to a bad team yet. I don’t like our record but we’re a good team. We have a lot of great days ahead. I know it’s frustrating but that’s just the process. We start over every year. It’s just part of our journey. We’re in a bit of a rough patch right now.”

The Quarterback Carousel and No Portal Regrets

A major factor in Clemson’s derailed season was the early injury to quarterback Christopher Vizzina, which thrust freshman Tait Reynolds into the fire much sooner than anticipated.

“I thought we’d be better going into the season. We’ve had some challenges we didn’t anticipate. We thought we’d have more of a veteran presence at quarterback. We didn’t plan for CV to get hurt in the third series of the second game,” Swinney explained. “But that’s where we are. That’s also created opportunity for Tait and has accelerated his growth. We’ve had a couple of injuries. We’ve had some guys settle in up front. Collin Sadler has tried to step up and be the leader that we need. Brayden Jacobs has been steady. We got Elyjah back. I liked a lot of what I’m seeing. It’s just not all translating. We’ve played a couple of really good teams that are just better than us right now.”

When asked if a healthy CV would have changed the dynamic under center, Swinney was clear that a competition was always the plan.

“There definitely would have been a battle. We went to put CV back in and he couldn’t feel his arm. Yeah, he was the guy. That’s where we were based on the situation,” Swinney said. “This kid is going to be a stud. He’s got the right stuff. My point is, we thought we would have both of those guys and maybe this would have happened in a different way with CV solidifying himself or vice versa.”

Now that CV is nearing a return to the field, the pressure is on Reynolds to perform.

“Yeah. He’s back now. We’ll see. Everyone has a job to do. Tait is the starter,” Swinney said. “He’s got to go play well. If something changes, you’ll see it. You’ll be the first one to know. It’s good to get CV back. I’d say he’s still not 100-percent but he’s the closest he’s been. He’s just gotten a little bit better.”

Despite the quarterback turmoil, Swinney flatly dismissed any regrets about not dipping into the transfer portal for a veteran stopgap.

“I don’t look back on that type of stuff. You live with the decisions you make,” Swinney said. “You do what you think is right. Sometimes it doesn’t work out the way you want but I don’t have any regret when it comes to that.”

In the meantime, the head coach remains encouraged by Reynolds’ dedication as he navigates a brutal learning curve.

“He’s a hard worker; the guy studies his butt off; he loves it. He’s a gym rat. And again, when you’re really talented, and you’ve got a great work ethic, and you’re a smart kid, you’re gonna get better,” Swinney said. “It doesn’t mean you’re gonna play a perfect game, but he’s gonna make some mistakes. But right now, we just don’t have a huge margin for error. And he’s improving.”

Despite the escalating noise surrounding the program and concerns about fan apathy, Swinney is keeping his vision incredibly narrow.

“I’m just worried about having a good Tuesday practice. Just trying to win a game,” Swinney said. “That’s all I’m focused on.”

For Swinney, the path back to the summit is well underway, even if the results aren’t immediately visible to the public.

“A lot of the improvements don’t really show up, you don’t really see it, but we do, we do,” Swinney said. “Just like some of the guys that maybe aren’t playing as much right now, we got a lot of guys really improving on this team. And we’re gonna be building this thing back to the top, the right way. And there’ll be a lot of great days ahead.”