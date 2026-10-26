Clemson is 4-3: Is Dabo Making Major Changes to the Coaching Staff?

Dabo Swinney is falling on the sword for Clemson’s sputtering offense, and he’s bringing the rumors surrounding his play-caller to an abrupt halt.

Following Saturday’s 20-16 home loss to Virginia Tech—a defeat that dropped the Tigers to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in ACC play—Swinney used his Sunday evening teleconference to unequivocally back offensive coordinator Chad Morris.

Asked point-blank if he was confident Morris would finish the season coaching the offense, Swinney left no room for interpretation.

“Absolutely,” Swinney answered.

Taking the Blame

The definitive endorsement comes just 24 hours after Swinney levied heavy criticism at his own staff. During a frustrated halftime interview on Saturday, the head coach branded the offensive struggles as “100% coaching” and called the performance “pitiful,” bluntly stating, “That ain’t the players. That’s us.” He doubled down postgame, acknowledging the staff had failed to put the players in a position to win.

By Sunday evening, however, Swinney shifted the crosshairs squarely onto himself, shielding Morris from the mounting outside pressure.

“I’m criticizing myself, as well, because I’m the head coach,” Swinney said. “It starts with me. Ultimately, it’s my responsibility.”

Sticking With Morris

Morris, who engineered historic units during his first stint as Clemson’s play-caller from 2011 to 2014, was brought back ahead of the 2026 campaign to recapture that magic. So far, the production has lagged behind the pedigree, but Swinney remains steadfast in his belief that a turnaround is imminent.

“There’s nobody that works harder than Chad,” Swinney said. “He’s smart, he’s detailed. It just hasn’t come together. We’re kind of going through a little transition, but we’ll work our way through it, and there’s going to be better days ahead. There’s no doubt about it, for me. So, just keep focusing on the right things, and just keep doing the work.”

Reiterating that he has not “lost any faith in Chad,” Swinney praised his coordinator’s meticulous approach behind the scenes.

“Man, that guy is as smart as they come,” Swinney said. “He’s an incredible worker, he’s incredibly organized, and sooner or later, this thing’s going to come together.”

No Midseason Tweaks

In 2025, Swinney managed secondary struggles by making in-season defensive adjustments and shuffling coaching responsibilities. When asked Sunday if he was considering a similar structural overhaul for the offensive staff, Swinney rejected the parallel.

“No, it’s a different situation than that,” Swinney said. “We’re not playing very well, but it’s a different situation.”

Clemson will now try to salvage its season on the road. The Tigers travel to Tallahassee, Fla., this Saturday for a 7 p.m. showdown against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium on the ACC Network.