Dabo Pulls No Punches as Clemson Offense Flatlines in First Half

CLEMSON, S.C. — Virginia Tech took a 10-3 lead over Clemson into the locker room at Memorial Stadium, dictating the tempo with a punishing ground-and-pound drive while the Tigers‘ offense sputtered to just 94 total yards in the first half.
Heading into the tunnel at halftime, Clemson head coach Dabo shouldered the blame entirely for his unit’s ongoing struggles.
“That’s coaching…that’s all coaching…not the players. That’s all coaching…we’re about to go fix it right now,” Dabo said.
Hokies Control the Clock with 17-Play March
The defining sequence of the first half unfolded late in the second quarter when Virginia Tech mounted a clock-draining 17-play, 87-yard touchdown drive that consumed exactly seven minutes. Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer punctuated the march with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Luke Reynolds with 1:24 remaining in the half. John Love tacked on the extra point to break a 3-3 deadlock and give the Hokies a seven-point cushion.
Love accounted for the game’s opening points with 1:20 remaining in the first quarter, drilling a 37-yard field goal to conclude a 13-play, 46-yard series.
Tigers Grounded Through the Air
Clemson struggled to establish any vertical rhythm against the Hokies’ secondary. Quarterback Tait Reynolds completed 7 of 10 passes for just 27 yards, averaging 2.7 yards per attempt with a long completion of only 8 yards. He was sacked twice for a loss of 6 yards as the passing attack repeatedly operated behind the line of scrimmage.
Clemson found modest traction on the ground, accumulating 67 rushing yards on 17 carries. Gideon Davidson led the backfield with 36 yards on nine attempts, while Tait Reynolds added 21 yards on six carries, aided by a 20-yard scramble late in the first quarter.
Squandered Field Position
Clemson’s lone scoring drive came early in the second quarter when Nolan Hauser connected on a 34-yard field goal to even the score at 3-3 with 12:21 on the clock.
However, the Tigers failed to capitalize on prime field position shortly after. After Virginia Tech was stopped on fourth down at its own 31-yard line, Clemson lost 8 yards on three plays. Tait Reynolds took consecutive sacks from Eric Mensah and Jason Abbey, forcing a Jack Smith punt from the Hokies’ 39-yard line.
Virginia Tech controlled the football for 17:44 of the opening 30 minutes, converting 10 first downs compared to five for Clemson.
Halftime Key Statistics
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Score: Virginia Tech 10, Clemson 3.
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Total Offense: Virginia Tech 135 yards (40 plays), Clemson 94 yards (27 plays).
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Passing Yards: Virginia Tech 87 (12-of-19), Clemson 27 (7-of-10).
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Rushing Yards: Clemson 67 (17 carries), Virginia Tech 48 (21 carries).
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First Downs: Virginia Tech 10, Clemson 5.
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Time of Possession: Virginia Tech 17:44, Clemson 12:16.
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Third Down Conversions: Virginia Tech 3-of-8, Clemson 2-of-7.
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Sacks Recorded: Clemson defense 4 sacks (16 yards lost), Virginia Tech defense 2 sacks (6 yards lost).
Dabo Pulls No Punches as Clemson Offense Flatlines in First Half