Dabo Pulls No Punches as Clemson Offense Flatlines in First Half

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CLEMSON, S.C. — Virginia Tech took a 10-3 lead over Clemson into the locker room at Memorial Stadium, dictating the tempo with a punishing ground-and-pound drive while the Tigers‘ offense sputtered to just 94 total yards in the first half. Heading into the tunnel at halftime, Clemson head coach Dabo shouldered the blame entirely for […]

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