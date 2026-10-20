Dabo Swinney Addresses College Football Playoff Change

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did not mince words Tuesday when asked about reports indicating the College Football Playoff is poised to expand to a 24-team format, pointing directly to financial motives while refusing to let future postseason politics distract from his team’s immediate goals.

Though not yet formally announced, the SEC, Big Ten, and CFP management have agreed in principle to double the postseason field from 12 to 24 teams starting at the conclusion of the 2027 regular season.

Addressing reporters at his weekly press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash against Virginia Tech, Swinney made it clear he has little interest in stoking national controversy over decisions already carved in stone.

“I just want to beat V. Tech,” Swinney said. “I ain’t looking to be clickbait for somebody. It don’t matter what I think. It really don’t. I’ve made my thoughts known since – you can go all the way back to ’21. I’ve sat in a lot of meetings. I’ve had a lot of discussions, a lot of things. So, I’m not going to sit here and rehash all them things. It is what it is.”

Financial Drivers and ‘Unintended Consequences’

While declining to debate the specific mechanics of the proposed 24-team bracket, Swinney acknowledged that the relentless march toward playoff expansion is fueled by revenue rather than competitive necessity.

In doing so, the two-time national champion coach echoed peers who have cautioned that rapid commercial transformation carries significant collateral damage for the sport.

“There will be – just like anything and everything that has happened in college football – there’s unintended consequences,” Swinney said. “It don’t matter what you talk about. It doesn’t matter what people say. Sometimes it just has to happen before anybody will say, well, yep, that’s what we’re dealing with.

“But I get it. I understand it. It’s just all [about] money. So, that’s the world we’re in.”

Blocking Out Distractions for Virginia Tech

Rather than dwelling on how future postseason structures could impact Clemson and the ACC down the road, Swinney noted that his program will simply adapt to whatever framework administrators establish.

Swinney insisted that “whatever they wanna do” regarding the CFP in the coming years, his squad is “just going to play.”

“We’re going to get ready to play,” Swinney said. “We’re going to have a great time playing on Saturday. That’s what we’re going to focus on, whoever it is we’re playing.”

For Swinney and the Tigers (4-2, 2-1 ACC), the immediate objective is navigating a pivotal five-game conference stretch, beginning Saturday night when Virginia Tech (5-2, 2-2 ACC) visits Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.