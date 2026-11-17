Dabo Swinney believes that he is not done leading the Clemson Tigers to more national championships.

On his radio show Monday night, Swinney discussed how he wants to turn things around at Clemson. The team is currently 6-4 and two years removed from its last College Football Playoff appearance.

“It’s going to turn around,” Swinney said this week (via On3). “It’s absolutely going to turn around. There’s no want-to about it. It’s going to. You do this job long enough, you’ll have some bad stretches. We’ve had two years. But we’re going to work our way out of it.

“We know what it looks like, and we’ve done it many, many, many times. And we’ll do it again. I’m the same guy at 6-4 as I am at 10-0. I hurt for our fans because this has been a frustrating season for sure. But we’re not that far removed. We won the ACC two years ago and got to the 12-team playoff.”

Dabo Swinney Says Clemson Will ‘Win More Championships’

Clemson last won the national championship in 2018, when Trevor Lawrence was the quarterback. The following year, the Tigers reached the national championship game but lost to LSU. Swinney said that more championships for Clemson are coming.

“We’ve created a lot of expectations, and nobody understands that better than me, I promise you,” Swinney said. “We’ll win more championships, but we’ve all got to be all-in. We have to be all-in when it’s good and all-in when it’s bad. I know maybe people don’t want to hear that. There’s no great coach who hasn’t had some tough moments along the way.”

Dabo Swinney Reacts to Georgia Tech Loss

Since the national championship loss in 2019, Clemson has had four 10-win seasons and won the ACC title three times. But the last two years have been frustrating for fans, as the Tigers finished 7-6 in 2025 and 6-4 this year, with remaining games against Duke and South Carolina.

Clemson has had some frustrating losses in 2026. It started in the opener when the Tigers fell to LSU 51-10. In October, Clemson lost to Miami 41-13, and on Saturday, the Tigers scored no touchdowns in a 20-6 loss to Georgia Tech.

“You live in this arena; you better figure it out,” Swinney told reporters after the Georgia Tech loss, per Bleacher Report. “That’s just the world we’re in. You go back to work, you get back up. You’ve got two choices: you can quit, or you can get back up and go again. That’s really your two options. So when you’re a competitor, you put yourself in this arena, you’re gonna have some good days, and you’re gonna have some bad days.”