Dabo Swinney Issues Cold Reality Check to Clemson Roster Ahead of LSU Opener

A full week into fall practices, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney refuses to hand out gold stars to a single player on Clemson’s depth chart. Instead, the Clemson head coach served up a cold reality check to his roster, plain and simple.

“Everybody’s just working,” Swinney said in fall camp’s final media appearance.

“We’re just a bunch of nobodies. We’ll see if anybody becomes somebody as we play some games.”

Downplaying his roster less than a month before the season opener against LSU clearly stems from the sting of last year’s 7–6 disaster. Swinney is taking zero chances with early entitlement this time around.

Still, manufacturing an underdog narrative is classic Swinney. It’s the exact same tactic he used even when Death Valley was regularly churning out national championship contenders.

Starters Biggest Question Mark for Dabo Swinney

The only real difference between Swinney’s then “little ol’ Clemson” routine and today’s “bunch of nobodies” tag is who’s sitting on the depth chart.

The reality is that the Tigers enter 2026 with a massive talent void, losing 14 players to the portal and 9 to the NFL draft.

Clemson is younger and much less experienced than 2025, with four brand-new offensive line starters, an unproven quarterback room led by Christopher Vizzina, and just 53% of his production returning.

Losing almost half of the previous season’s players comes with its own anxiety, and Swinney’s feeling all of it. That’s why he asserted that no player, veteran or rookie, actually owns a starting spot, and they can only earn it in practice first.

“I don’t have any starters,” he said during the first week of fall camp. “I’m just going to tell you there ain’t nobody starting. Somebody’s going to run out there today because you got to go practice.”

How? Swinney mentioned that his entire staff will evaluate everyone every single day, and that decides who gets to run in the next practice session.

“But we’re gonna evaluate them every day,” Swinney said. “If you run out there first tomorrow, then that’s because you earned it today, not because we just think you’re supposed to be the best one.”

The ripples of the entire offensive line’s overhaul are felt across Clemson’s locker room. Offensive line coach Matt Luke is looking for the best five-man chemistry combination rather than just the five most talented individuals.

Quarterback Competition the Most Heated of All

Cade Klubnik‘s spot is still up for grabs since Swinney has yet to hand the keys to offense to anyone. And they face LSU in under four weeks.

It might just be another media tactic, leaving everyone on a cliffhanger until the very last days. Or the staff might genuinely want to bide their time in naming the starting quarterback.

Redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina looks like a clear frontrunner with all the 1st-team snaps he’s been taking, but redshirt freshman Chris Denson and true freshman Tait Reynolds are taking heavy reps.

No official starter means the competition is still wide open.