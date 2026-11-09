Dabo Swinney Confirms Crushing Blow to the Defense

An 18-13 road victory over Syracuse secured bowl eligibility for Clemson, but Sunday brought a steep physical toll into sharp focus as head coach Dabo Swinney delivered a flurry of significant injury updates across both sides of the ball.

Speaking during his Sunday evening teleconference, Swinney confirmed that the Tigers will likely lose starting nickelback Donovan Starr for the remainder of the regular season, while starting quarterback Tait Reynolds and two key offensive starters navigate varying degrees of ailments ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Georgia Tech.

Reynolds Battling Through Arm Ailment

Reynolds provided Tigers fans with an early scare in upstate New York. After breaking loose on an 18-yard run early in the second quarter, the signal-caller took a hit along the sideline and walked back toward the huddle favoring his left, non-throwing arm, which appeared to hang limp.

Reynolds remained on the field to finish the possession before heading to the locker room for evaluation following a missed 57-yard field goal attempt by Nolan Hauser. Reynolds returned on Clemson’s ensuing series without missing an offensive snap, finishing the afternoon 17 of 28 for 161 yards and one interception while rushing 15 times for 61 yards—including two drive-extending scrambles on the final possession to run out the clock.

Swinney downplayed any long-term concern regarding his quarterback’s arm.

“He was just banged up,” Swinney said. “I said, ‘Are you OK?’ He said, ‘I’m fine,’ so he was fine. That’s all I can tell ya. It’s a physical game, and he just got a little beat up, but he was able to go out there and finish the game and do what he needed to do.”

Crushing Blow to Defensive Secondary

The most severe news of the night came on defense. Starr collapsed to the turf midway through the second quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome following a long Syracuse completion and was unable to return.

Swinney revealed that the 5-foot-11, 185-pound sophomore suffered an ankle injury that will sideline him indefinitely, further thinning a secondary already operating without Corian Gipson.

“He’ll probably be out for the season,” Swinney said. “So, tough break for us there at a position of need for us with Corian Gipson already being out. So, I hate that for Donovan because he was making a lot of progress and growing.”

Before exiting Saturday, Starr recorded two tackles, a pass breakup, and a quarterback hurry. The former Tennessee Mr. Football winner transferred to Clemson in 2026 following a nine-game freshman campaign at Auburn. In nine appearances and two starts this season, Starr compiled 12 tackles and three pass breakups.

“Maybe he’s back for the postseason. We’ll see,” Swinney added. “But for sure will be out these next few games.”

Key Offensive Starters Remain Day-to-Day

Clemson’s offense took the field in Syracuse without two of its most explosive playmakers, as running back Gideon Davidson and wide receiver Tyler Brown were sidelined by ankle injuries.

Davidson, a sophomore who leads Clemson with 528 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 105 carries, suffered a low-grade ankle sprain in an Oct. 31 win at Florida State. Brown, a senior who ranks third on the roster in both catches (36) and receiving yards (332) while adding 83 rushing yards and a score, injured his ankle during practice leading up to the trip north.

Asked whether either will suit up this weekend, Swinney remained noncommittal.

“I don’t. I’d say both of them are better than they were last Sunday,” Swinney said. “So, both those guys are day to day, so it’ll just be, you know, see how they are. Obviously our doctors and trainers do a great job with those guys and they’ve got a protocol.

“So, all I know is they’re better today than they were last Sunday. But that doesn’t mean they’re game-ready. So, we’ll just have to go through the week and see how they are. At some point we’ll get them back, whether it’s this week or somewhere down the road.”

Clemson returns home to Memorial Stadium on Saturday to host Georgia Tech. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on The CW.