Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Proposes Fedral Help Amid Ole Miss Tampering Allegations

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney is running out of patience six months after exposing Ole Miss’s alleged tampering. It was evident when he spoke at the ACC Media Days and asked for a radical fix for the saga.

“We’re probably gonna need some congressional help for that,” Swinney said during the ACC’s preseason football media days, per ESPN.

Luke Ferrelli’s transfer to Ole Miss came with Swinney releasing a one-million-dollar check from Ole Miss’s Pete Golding and a ton of tampering allegations. Golding hasn’t exactly denied them either.

Rather, the Rebels’ head coach has threatened to release receipts of his own to expose rampant tampering behind closed doors in college football.

“There’s a lot more people involved that everybody might not know. Everyone wants clarity. Enforcement about a lot of these things is a real problem. I’m not going to sit up here and say whatever we did or we didn’t do, was it right or was it wrong?” Golding said, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

Dabo Swinney Demands Strict Actions Over Tampering

This is where the NCAA comes in. Despite launching an investigation following Swinney’s formal complaint months ago, the NCAA has completely kept the Clemson head coach in the dark.

“No, no. They don’t owe me an update. I don’t have an update. Did my part. The NCAA, ask them for an update. No idea,” Swinney said.

The radio silence from Indianapolis led Swinney straight to Capitol Hill for a federal help plea to restore order in what he calls “the wild, wild west.”

“There has to be some type of order put in place. The tampering is a problem. So there needs to be consequences, or you just say to heck with it, don’t worry about it, and let’s just call it like it is — the wild, wild west.”

Months of waiting have clearly worn out Swinney’s patience, and now he wants actual consequences for everyone involved. The Tigers‘ head coach suggested fines, multi-game suspensions, and even potential firings as a direct punishment.

Swinney Also Focusing on Clemson’s Locker Room

All the back-and-forth, but Swinney still can’t escape the hot seat talks following him after a 7-6 season in 2025, his worst record since 2010.

Swinney moved into CBS Sports’ ‘pressure is mounting’ category, three levels up from the previous season’s ‘untouchable’. Ranked alongside 14 other coaches, it is the third warmest category behind ‘win or be fired and ‘start improving now’ categories in CBS Sports’ hot seat rankings.

The urgency made Swinney do a complete 180 flip from his traditional, portal-reluctant strategy and sign 11 new transfers this offseason. The Clemson head coach had to, because they returned only 53% of their production from last season.

Handing 53 redshirt junior quarterback Christopher Vizzina the complete keys to his offense was the next major domino to fall in Swinney’s program overhaul.

Swinney confirmed Vizzina is the frontrunner at QB1 and will be ready against LSU in Week 1. As far as QB2 goes, freshman Tait Reynolds is making a strong case.

Whether the gamble on Vizzina pays off will ultimately dictate just how hot Swinney’s seat gets in Clemson.