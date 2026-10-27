Clemson Might Be Struggling, But Dabo Swinney Just Crowned Himself No. 1

CLEMSON, S.C. — While Clemson’s real-world campaign continues to test his resolve, Dabo Swinney has found solace in a venue where he remains undefeated: the virtual gridiron.

Facing mounting scrutiny after a frustrating stretch on the field, the Clemson head coach took a detour into lighthearted territory during his Tuesday media availability, revealing that he currently leads his family fantasy football league.

“I’m doing great in my fantasy team. In my fantasy life, I’m really in first place,” Swinney joked. “I’m winning, but I’m kicking some butt in that.”

An Exclusive League

For Swinney, the success is sweeter because he was locked out of the competition for years. Despite building elite collegiate programs for nearly two decades, getting a front-office nod in his own household proved an uphill climb.

“It’s like this big Swinney family, and they didn’t let me in it. I wasn’t the first year they’ve let me be in it, you know, and I’m like, well, why can’t I be in it? Well, you don’t. They finally let me in it,” Swinney said.

Finding Value in the Draft

Once granted entry, Swinney capitalized immediately. He pointed to an unexpected draft-day flyer as the catalyst for his run to the top of the standings—a Las Vegas wide receiver he initially knew very little about.

“I made a great draft pickup. I got some guy named (Tre) Tucker from the Raiders. He is killing it. He’s making hay every week. I didn’t know who he was,” Swinney said.

Tucker’s production has kept Swinney perched atop the standings, providing a welcome distraction as the Tigers prepare for a crucial weekend road test against Florida State.

“Yeah, I’m in first place in the league. So fantasy life’s pretty good,” Swinney said.

Whether that winning touch translates back to the sidelines on Saturday remains to be seen, but for now, the Tigers’ head coach can claim at least one roster running on all cylinders