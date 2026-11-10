Dabo Swinney Will Not Give Up Control of Clemson’s Roster Decisions

College football may be adopting the financial machinery of the NFL, but Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has no intention of handing over the keys to his roster.

Addressing questions Tuesday during his weekly press conference regarding the creation of a centralized front office to steer roster spending and personnel, Swinney drew a definitive boundary between administrative support and football authority.

“I’m gonna make roster decisions as the head coach,” Swinney said firmly.

While Swinney acknowledged that building a roster is never a unilateral exercise, he underscored that it remains the exclusive domain of the coaching staff.

“I mean, I don’t make them all by myself, but we collectively are. That’s what we do,” Swinney said.

Recruiting vs. Drafting

As NIL budgets, revenue sharing, and the transfer portal accelerate the professionalization of the sport, programs across the country have turned toward NFL-modeled front offices to shoulder the financial and logistical weight of roster building.

Yet Swinney dismissed the idea that any outside executive could replicate an NFL front office’s draft board within the unique ecosystem of college athletics.

“We’re not going to hire somebody to come in and say, ‘This is your roster.’ You got to recruit. You know, you don’t get to draft. Just draft them. You got to recruit them,” Swinney said.

Beyond the Balance Sheet

While front-office infrastructure may offer valuable administrative relief to help balance financial ledgers, Swinney maintained that capital alone cannot replace the foundational human elements of coaching and player development.

“Who’s the head coach? Who’s coaching? Who’s running meetings? Who the position coach is, all that stuff matters in college football,” Swinney said. “You can’t just pick who you want. Everybody’s got money. You got to recruit.”

The message leaves room for Clemson to modernize its administrative footprint in response to college football’s shifting economic landscape. But on the gridiron and in the locker room, Swinney made it unmistakable: personnel decisions will continue to begin and end with the head coach.