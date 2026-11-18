As scrutiny intensifies over Clemson’s roster construction and injury-depleted offense, head coach Dabo Swinney is standing firmly behind both his selective approach to the transfer portal and the collaborative voice of his coaching staff.

Speaking during his weekly press conference Tuesday ahead of Friday’s matchup against Duke, Swinney reiterated that the Tigers view the portal strictly as a tool to address specific roster attrition—such as decommitments, departures, or early exits—rather than a mechanism for wholesale roster overhauls.

“The portal is to fill gaps and to replace,” Swinney said. “You have decommitments, you’ve got to replace it. Because it’s late in the process, and you’re probably not going to go get another high school kid. Or, maybe you just didn’t get the high school kids that you wanted, so you’ve got to fill your 105[-man roster limit]. So it’s to replace. You have two starting safeties leave with eligibility, you’ve got to replace that.”

Targeted Additions Over Wholesale Overhauls

While Clemson signed double-digit transfers this past offseason, the overwhelming majority reinforced the defense. Swinney noted that his staff evaluates each position group individually and often doesn’t “see the need to replace” every departure with a veteran transfer when internal depth already exists.

“Now, sometimes you may look at a situation and you say, OK, well – like we did this past year at D-end. We’re like, we don’t need to replace at D-end. We had Jahiem [Lawson] and we had Will Heldt, with T.J. [Parker] leaving early. We didn’t see the need to replace,” Swinney said.

“We saw the need to let’s go find a really young, talented guy that can come in, and that’s how we got [Colorado transfer] London [Merritt]. So, we knew where we needed the help. We needed a corner, so we fit our needs.”

Addressing Quarterback and Offensive Line Scrutiny

Swinney’s restraint on the offensive side of the ball has drawn heavy criticism this week. With quarterbacks Tait Reynolds and Christopher Vizzina sidelined by injuries, Clemson is turning to fifth-year former walk-on Trent Pearman to start against Duke—a reality that has reignited debate over Swinney’s offseason decision not to pursue a veteran portal quarterback.

At the same time, the Tigers’ season-long struggles up front have amplified questions regarding the lack of offensive line additions from the portal. Swinney pushed back against the notion that the staff ignored the position, revealing that Clemson aggressively pursued multiple targets only to come up short in the recruiting battle.

“Offensively, we loved what we had coming into this season. We tried really, really hard on about five or six offensive tackles,” Swinney said. “We had plenty of money and we were the highest bidder on a couple of them, and we didn’t get them. We couldn’t just get them. They went elsewhere, and it wasn’t because of money. You’ve still got to recruit, and you’re not always the best fit. That’s just the way it is.

“And then when it got past that, [offensive line coach] Matt [Luke] just made the decision, he just felt confident in where we were, based on what we had opportunity to get. Because you don’t want to just get a guy to get a guy.”

Despite the criticism, Swinney maintained confidence in his program’s ability to identify and plug holes when necessary.

“So, wherever our gaps are, we gotta fill them.” “And we showed last year, we’ll fill them well,” Swinney said.

A Collaborative Front in Roster Building

Beyond the portal debate, Swinney also addressed outside perceptions that he exercises unilateral control over personnel decisions without input from his assistants. Asked directly whether position coaches are able to push back or speak up when they disagree on roster construction, Swinney insisted his staff has always been “empowered” throughout the process.

“Absolutely. Yeah. They’ve always been empowered. I’ve always said that,” Swinney said.

“They’re the head coach of their position. They’re empowered, 100 percent. Always have been.”

According to Swinney, the narrative that he dictates recruiting boards and roster moves in isolation misrepresents how Clemson operates behind closed doors.

“I think there’s this perception that I just walk in, I say, these are the linemen we’re recruiting, these are the receivers we’re recruiting. That is so far from reality,” Swinney said. “… We’re all on the same page.”