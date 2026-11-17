Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is digging deep into his depth chart. Speaking during his Tuesday press conference, Swinney laid out an aggressive blueprint to navigate a depleted quarterback room that has forced the staff down to its third, fourth and fifth options.
Despite the sudden turnover behind center, Swinney struck an upbeat tone about rallying the remaining passers on the roster.
“We’re on our third, fourth and fifth quarterback, and I’m excited about putting a plan together, and let’s go see if we can get it done,” Swinney said.
Another Shot for Trent Pearman
At the top of that reshaped depth chart sits Trent Pearman. Swinney did not sugarcoat Pearman’s recent struggles—which prompted the coaching staff to turn to CV after just four series—but expressed strong confidence that the prepared passer will bounce back when given another chance.
“Great opportunity for Trent Pearman,” Swinney said. “I didn’t think he was ready, and he did not play well in his four series, and it was frustrating because everybody that watches Trent Pearman, this dude is savvy, he’s well prepared, knows what to do, and for whatever reason, I think it happened fast, and things that are very routine for him, he didn’t do a good job of, and that’s why we went to CV.
“But this kid, he’ll be ready, and he’ll compete his butt off, and it’ll start there.”
Brock Impresses After Scout-Team Grind
With Pearman stepping into the spotlight, Brock has elevated into second-team repetitions. Swinney noted that while Brock spent much of the season working on the scout team out of the main spotlight, his physical development and arm talent have stood out this week.
“And then, so that’s our third guy, and then another positive is I’ve got a chance to see Brock get the second reps because he’s been over on the scout team, and so I haven’t just seen here and there, but to really see the growth that he’s made since January is impressive,” Swinney said. “He’s put a lot of work in when nobody’s watching, and that’s shown up this week. I’m really impressed with him. Super talented kid, big arm. He’s really gotten stronger, bigger. So it’s been fun to see that.”
A Custom Package for Denson
To round out the emergency depth, the coaching staff has also shifted Denson back into the quarterback room. While Denson will not be asked to operate the entire playbook, Swinney confirmed that coaches are designing a specialized package to utilize his unique skill set.
“And then we’ve had to move Denson back to the quarterback room, and he’s not going to be able to. We got to have a plan for him, and so obviously he brings something different,” Swinney said. “So we’ll have a plan for him as well and a package, and so that’s where we are.
“That’s what we got, and we got to make it work, and that’s what we’re going to do. So, a bunch of guys in the foxhole, and we got a bunch of fighters, and we’re going to go fight.”
Dabo Swinney Unveils Bold 3-Player Plan to Salvage the Offense