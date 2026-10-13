Dabo Swinney Updates on Defensive Line Health

Clemson’s defensive front received a significant reinforcement this week as West Georgia transfer defensive tackle Kourtney Kelly made his season debut on the Tigers‘ official depth chart ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Charleston Southern.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound junior is listed as a backup on the interior line behind co-starters Champ Thompson and Amare Adams.

Working Back From Spring ACL Surgery

Kelly has been sidelined throughout the 2026 campaign while rehabilitating a torn ACL suffered early during spring practice, delaying his on-field debut in a Clemson uniform.

Head coach Dabo Swinney addressed Kelly’s recovery timeline during his media availability, expressing cautious optimism about the defensive tackle’s availability for this weekend’s non-conference tilt.

“On a good note, we anticipate hopefully getting Kourtney Kelly back, maybe for Charleston Southern,” Swinney said last week. “So, we’ll just have to see. We’ll have to see how he responds. So, he’ll get his first live work this week and next week. If everything goes well with the doctors, there’s a chance he might be able to play in that game.”

Reinforcements for a Depleted Interior Front

Kelly arrived in Clemson this past offseason as one of several defensive transfer portal acquisitions brought in to bolster depth and physical presence in the trenches.

Before transferring to Clemson, Kelly spent two seasons at West Georgia. After appearing in one game and taking a redshirt in 2024, he emerged as a productive interior defender in 2025, recording 17 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, and a fumble recovery across 11 games.

His pending return arrives at a crucial juncture for a Clemson interior defensive line that has been heavily depleted by injuries and physical wear over the first five games of the season.

The Tigers host Charleston Southern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for noon ET on ACC Network.