David Pollack Drops Truth Bomb on Clemson’s Fall

Former ESPN analyst David Pollack spent Saturday night in the stands at Memorial Stadium alongside his son, Clemson tight end commit Nicholas Pollack, taking in the electric environment as the Tigers hosted fourth-ranked Miami.

For Pollack, who now hosts the show See Ball Get Ball, experiencing Death Valley from the fan perspective offered a fresh vantage point on the marquee Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.

“We were at the Clemson game,” Pollack said on his show. “Me and Nicholas went to the Clemson-Miami game, so he was doing all the things, and got to sit in traffic. Got to sit in the stands. It was a different experience, but it was really, really cool to spend time with my little guy.”

Despite the ultimate outcome on the field, Pollack came away thoroughly impressed by the home atmosphere.

“It was a crazy atmosphere. It was outstanding. Clemson fans were great,” Pollack added. “They kept them in the game. I thought they represented themselves well.”

A Passing of the Conference Torch

Entering the contest, Dabo Swinney’s Tigers found themselves in an unprecedented role as a 17-point home underdog. Miami’s eventual 41-13 victory signaled a potential seismic shift in the ACC hierarchy.

“That was the biggest underdog that Dabo has ever been [at home],” Pollack noted. “He was a 17-point dog to Miami at home. … I left going, man, it’s been a Clemson-led ACC for a long time. They’ve been the pioneer team. They’ve been the team that we always talked about. They’ve been the most successful by far. … Clemson and Dabo, you leave and you go, OK, the torch has been passed. Miami had one great year a year ago — it’s now turned into two.”

Hampton vs. Toney: Making Miami Look Human

While the Hurricanes eventually pulled away in the second half, Clemson’s defense delivered individual moments of brilliance. Pollack’s highlight was the battle between Clemson cornerback Ashton Hampton and Miami star wide receiver Malachi Toney. Hampton limited Toney to a single catch for 8 yards while breaking up two other targets.

“You’re watching them — Clemson made them work to keep it close, but Miami definitely takes over. Looks like one of the best teams in the country. But had to work,” Pollack said.

Pollack noted how rare it is for a single secondary matchup to demand the spotlight.

“I thought Ashton [Hampton] vs. Malachi [Toney] was unbelievable. … Not very many times in a game do you gravitate towards corner-wide receiver matchup. … I could not help but watch No. 2 [Hampton] for Clemson chasing Malachi Toney all over the field — and played well. I thought he played really well. I thought he was handsy, which is what you’re supposed to do. … I thought it made Miami look less like a cheat code. It made Miami look more human, and that being said, Miami still scored 41 points. That kinda shows you that Miami is the real deal and really, really good.”

The Emergence of Tait Reynolds

On offense, true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds generated genuine excitement despite the loss. Making his third career start, Reynolds completed 29 of 44 passes for a career-high 295 yards, showcasing impressive arm strength and off-script playmaking.

“Tait Reynolds made five or six throws that I literally was like, ‘Hold on. I haven’t seen that one time,’” Pollack said. “He’s had very few moments – because listen, do you understand how hard this is? The dude didn’t play his senior year. He was hurt. He walks into Clemson. Now he’s playing as a freshman. All you can think about as a freshman is, ‘Oh my gosh, the play. What I’m supposed to do.’ You can’t think about details, man. To think about the play clock is hard for a freshman. … He made at least four or five throws that I was like, ‘Holy cow! The ball has got some zip on it.’ And he’s better outside the pocket making plays, improving.”

Pollack highlighted the freshman’s physical frame and growth potential.

“He’s so big and strong. You obviously — there’s a lot to be desired. There’s a lot that he has to continue to work on. But there’s a couple throws where he’s rolling to his left and he’s putting touch on it, or he’s putting touch on it out wide, where I’m like, OK, these are things that you’re going to be able to work with in the future.”

Closer Than the Scoreboard Indicates

Evaluating the big picture for Clemson, Pollack believes the Tigers have found their long-term signal-caller and remain far more competitive than the 28-point margin suggests.

“Here’s the bottom line for Clemson — I think they got their quarterback. Their defense has steadily played better and better. They turned the ball over twice in the second half, and that’s why the game got out of hand,” Pollack said. “They had a chance in the first half. That break that doesn’t go their way. The center doesn’t snap the football. It’s a walk-in touchdown near the goal line if they had just snapped the football. They could have made this a better game.”

Despite the second-half turnovers, Pollack concluded that Clemson’s foundation remains solid heading into the remainder of the season.

“It could have been a really scary game for Miami, but that’s a credit to Miami and how good they are. Their front seven is tough to run on. They’ve [Miami] got to get healthy in the back end, though, if they’re going to do anything. … It was way more competitive than the score indicated, that’s for sure.”