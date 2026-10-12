Deshaun Watson’s Late-Game Magic Runs Out As Cleveland Browns Fall To Jets

Deshaun Watson’s fourth-quarter magic ran out in the rain at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, as the Cleveland Browns suffered a 17-12 loss to the New York Jets that snapped their three-game winning streak.

Seeking a fourth consecutive fourth-quarter game-winning drive, Watson was relentlessly harassed by a aggressive New York pass rush that sacked him eight times, culminating in a game-sealing strip-sack on Cleveland’s final possession.

Fourth-Quarter Lead Slips Away

For a brief moment, it appeared Watson was poised to deliver another late-game miracle. Trailing 10-6 midway through the fourth quarter, Watson connected with rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston on a 29-yard touchdown strike with 6:15 remaining to put Cleveland ahead 12-10.

However, the Jets answered immediately. New York running back Braelon Allen broke free for a go-ahead 22-yard touchdown run with 3:01 left, reclaiming a 17-12 advantage.

Given one last opportunity, Watson and the Browns took over at their own 20-yard line with 1:41 on the clock and no timeouts remaining. After a 4-yard completion on first down, consecutive incompletions and a 5-yard delay of game penalty backed Cleveland into a fourth-and-11 situation. Jets edge rusher Will McDonald IV then stripped Watson of the football with under a minute left, sealing the victory for New York.

Weather and Pass Rush Ground Browns Attack

Playing in sloppy, rain-soaked conditions, Watson finished 15-of-33 passing for 155 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. He added 40 rushing yards on six carries but struggled with ball security throughout the afternoon, fumbling three times and losing one.

The eight sacks absorbed by Watson doomed Cleveland’s offensive momentum and kept the Browns from generating sustained rhythm down the stretch.

Sitting at 3-2 after the loss, Watson and the Browns will attempt to get back in the win column next Sunday when they return home to Huntington Bank Field to host the Baltimore Ravens.