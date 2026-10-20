Exposing the Massive Divide Between Clemson Defense And Offense

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson’s 37-0 shutout victory over Charleston Southern may have left lingering questions about its passing attack, but the analytical breakdown from Pro Football Network’s CFB Impact Grades told a story of absolute defensive dominance.

Clemson’s defense earned a 91.1 team defense PFN Impact Grade for 2026 Week 7 on PFN’s 0-to-100 scale, ranking first among all 121 qualifying FBS defenses across the country and leading the ACC. The elite grade—defined by PFN as 85 or higher—marked a steep climb from the unit’s full-season defensive mark of 82.3, which ranks 40th in the FBS and sixth in the conference.

Story Leads Elite Defensive Front

Edge rusher Caden Story delivered the defining individual outing of the afternoon. Story registered an elite 89.3 PFN Impact Grade for 2026 Week 7, standing as the fourth-highest grade among 407 qualifying FBS edge defenders and the top mark among 57 ACC edge rushers. The dominant performance marked a season high for Story, easily eclipsing his previous high of 75.6.

Cornerback Ashton Hampton also delivered at near-elite levels on the perimeter, securing an 84.5 PFN Impact Grade for 2026 Week 7 to rank fifth among 64 ACC cornerbacks and 33rd of 451 FBS cornerbacks. Hampton remains Clemson’s highest-graded overall player this season with an elite 89.2 mark, which ranks second among 74 ACC cornerbacks and 12th of 597 FBS corners.

Safety Jerome Carter III recorded a 75.9 grade in 2026 Week 7 (15th in the ACC, 104th in the FBS), while defensive tackle Andy Burburija posted a 72.3 (51st in the ACC, 406th in the FBS). Linebacker Fletcher Cothran rounded out the defensive starters with a 54.4 grade.

Offensive Disparity Highlighted in National Rankings

While the defense paced the nation, PFN’s evaluation highlighted an ongoing divide on the other side of the ball.

Clemson’s team offense graded out at 76.0 in 2026 Week 7, ranking fifth among 16 ACC teams in action and 39th of 121 FBS offenses. Over the full campaign, however, the Tigers’ offensive production remains near the bottom of college football. Clemson holds a 60.3 offensive PFN Impact Grade this season, ranking dead last in the ACC (17th of 17) and 134th out of 138 FBS programs.

Tight end Christian Bentancur supplied the offense’s brightest individual showing on Saturday. Bentancur recorded a personal season-best 83.5 PFN Impact Grade for 2026 Week 7 (topping his previous high of 81.1), ranking fifth among 17 ACC tight ends and 27th of 79 FBS tight ends. Running back Gideon Davidson followed with a 78.6 grade for the week (10th in the ACC, 59th in the FBS), while offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon led the front line with a 74.0 mark.

The passing game grades reflected Clemson’s struggles to generate aerial touchdowns. True freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds posted a 70.1 PFN Impact Grade in 2026 Week 7, ranking 12th among 16 ACC quarterbacks and 97th out of 119 FBS signal-callers. Wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. received a 69.1 grade, placing 31st of 33 ACC wideouts and 261st among 274 FBS receivers for the week.

Season Standouts Heading into ACC Stretch

Through seven weeks, Clemson’s offensive line ranks 119th in the FBS and 16th in the ACC with a 66.9 season grade (69.3 in Week 7). The defensive line sits at 74.0 this season (68.5 in Week 7), while the secondary holds an 80.2 mark this season (44th in the FBS, eighth in the ACC).

Only two Tigers currently meet PFN’s elite season threshold of 85 or better: Hampton (89.2) and offensive lineman Harris Sewell, who ranks 14th among 109 ACC offensive linemen with an 85.9 season grade. Offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs sits just shy of the elite barrier at 84.7 (18th in the ACC), followed by linebacker Jeremiah Alexander (81.2) and edge defender Will Heldt (81.0).

Clemson (4-2, 2-1 ACC) will look to carry its top-ranked defensive metrics into a key conference matchup Saturday night when it hosts Virginia Tech at Memorial Stadium (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).