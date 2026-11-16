Former Clemson Stars Rip Dabo Swinney’s “Embarrassing” Collapse

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The fallout from Clemson’s stunning 20-6 home loss to Georgia Tech has moved beyond fan frustration and into the alumni ranks, where former Tigers are openly questioning the viability of the program’s current path. Former Clemson offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain and former Tiger athlete Kelly Gramlich used the latest edition of their “Gramlich and […]

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