Former Clemson Stars Rip Dabo Swinney’s “Embarrassing” Collapse

The fallout from Clemson’s stunning 20-6 home loss to Georgia Tech has moved beyond fan frustration and into the alumni ranks, where former Tigers are openly questioning the viability of the program’s current path.
Former Clemson offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain and former Tiger athlete Kelly Gramlich used the latest edition of their “Gramlich and Mac Lain” podcast to unload on a historically poor performance. Entering the weekend as 15.5-point favorites, Clemson sputtered against a 2-7 Yellow Jackets team that had recently fired four coaches, including its defensive coordinator.
For Mac Lain, the defeat represented a new low for a program that has now dropped nine of its last 11 Power 4 games inside Death Valley.
“I don’t even want to say it’s close to the standard because that’s like objectively embarrassing to the standard. Like it’s, that should never, ever happen,” Mac Lain said. “It’s the worst time period, the worst record of any coach ever to coach the Clemson Tigers. That’s insane to me that that’s where Clemson is.”
An Unprecedented Offensive Failure
Georgia Tech hadn’t won in Clemson since 2008, yet the Yellow Jackets held the Tigers to their lowest point total against any opponent since Alcorn State in 2018.
“If y’all remember our episode, I’m sitting here talking about how much Clemson needs to win by,” Mac Lain said. “I’m talking about Clemson not fighting for a win. This is a game you should have utterly dominated. These guys are 2-7, now 3-7, just fired four coaches. One of which is a defensive coordinator; to say that team should have been in disarray is an understatement. They’ve not won at Clemson since ‘08. So there’s history involved with this. They held Clemson to six points, which is the least amount of points, the lowest point total they’ve held anybody to since I think it was Alcorn State in 2018. They played FCS teams every single year since then. And yet Clemson in 2026 is the lowest total.”
The statistical mismatch made the result even harder to digest. Georgia Tech entered the game ranked dead last in the ACC in points allowed, total defense, and rushing defense. The Yellow Jackets had been surrendering 230 yards per game on the ground; Clemson managed just 86.
“Unbelievable to me. You look at what they had going into this game, not just this isn’t just some one-off Clemson super great offense, this and this, their defense…This is insane,” Mac Lain said. “If you didn’t know this before, you’re going to know now the Georgia Tech defense was the worst defense in the ACC, points per game, they’re 16th, total defense, they’re 16th, rushing yards per game. Clemson ran the ball for 86 yards. Georgia Tech was dead-ass-last giving up 230 yards a game. Sacks, 16th, tackles for loss, 12th. What are they doing the sacks and tackles for loss? Four sacks, six tackles for loss. Dead last, and they looked like the effing ’85 Bears on defense because of how incompetent this offense is. And listen, we can say a quarterback got hurt. We can say this and that. It doesn’t matter.”
“It doesn’t. It’s a total embarrassment,” Mac Lain continued. “It’s a total embarrassment of a product on the field. And it honestly like it physically makes me sick. And there’s nothing that could be said to deter that, to defer it, to change it, to do anything. And we’re at a real interesting spot, a real interesting spot.”
The Saban Question and Funding the Future
With Clemson staring down a possible second consecutive season with six or more losses, Gramlich pondered how other elite college football administrations would handle such a sharp decline.
“What would one of these institutions do in that situation, in this situation? I’ve been thinking about that,” Gramlich said. “What would they do in that situation? I don’t know the answer, but I’ll just put it out there and maybe people can think about that, too. Because if you want to be in that conversation, if you think of yourself in that way, you can’t let this continue. This is just not — it’s not acceptable. So what would Alabama do in this situation? But also think about it, too. What would Bama do in this situation if it was Nick Saban? I don’t know. Like it’s the toughest question in all of sports.”
Fixing the on-field product will require a modernized approach to roster building and donor funding. Mac Lain believes the internal reckoning in Death Valley is already underway, particularly with another tough matchup looming against Duke on Friday.
“I actually think you don’t just get to the offseason. I think some conversations have already been started before this game,” Mac Lain said. “And I think conversations will ramp up. Because of this game. And because of what I think is going to happen Friday. So those will intensify. And because, as we know, you like to start in December, you know, the thinking and the process and the people whose jobs it is to think about the future, you know, with different positions and what do you need to bring in and how do you evaluate the portal? I mean, that has been happening, should have been happening, but certainly will be intensified, you know, kind of now and just the way of thinking and how all that will be handled in the future is fascinating, fascinating, to say the least.”
The financial reality of the modern era dictates that boosters must be aligned with the program’s vision—a synergy Mac Lain feels is currently fractured.
“And I think the important part of the Clemson will be competitive in the money space and how that will ramp up. And how do you get there? How do you get people to give? How do you get people to allocate funds, whatever that looks like,” Mac Lain said. “It will not be we’re doing how we’ve done it. It will not be that. It will not be that. There will be no money.”
“Nothing will come. There won’t be anything,” Mac Lain concluded. “And again, it can be done. It just has to be done together and on the same page. And I don’t think it’s different pages. I think it’s different books right now. And that is an issue. That’s an issue.”
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