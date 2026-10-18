Is He Really Clemson’s Answer? Grading Starting QB Tait Reynolds

CLEMSON, S.C. — A 37-0 blowout victory inside Memorial Stadium would normally indicate an offense firing on all cylinders. Yet for Clemson starting quarterback T. Reynolds, Saturday afternoon’s non-conference clash against Charleston Southern produced an outing that was as perplexing as it was efficient.

Facing an overmatched Buccaneers defense, Reynolds played a steady hand across the first three quarters, executing Clemson’s short passing script without committing a turnover. However, across 26 pass attempts, he failed to find the end zone through the air, frequently seeing drives stall inside scoring territory and relying heavily on the ground game and special teams to build the margin.

Here is the complete game evaluation and performance grade for Clemson’s starting signal-caller:

Accuracy & Ball Distribution: B+

Reynolds demonstrated dependable accuracy in the short and intermediate passing windows. He finished 17 of 26 through the air (65.4%) for 127 yards, finding targets across five different receivers.

His primary connection came with tight end C. Bentancur, who hauled in four passes for 74 yards, including Reynolds’ longest completion of the afternoon—a 32-yard strike down to the CSU 8-yard line in the second quarter. Reynolds also relied on B. Wesco Jr., targeting him repeatedly underneath to keep manageable down-and-distance situations (four catches, 25 yards). Aside from a couple of misfires on perimeter throws intended for T. Moore, Reynolds protected the football through the air, logging zero interceptions and avoiding dangerous throws into coverage.

Key Stats: 17-of-26 passing (65.4%), 127 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 106.4 passer rating.

Longest Completion: 32 yards to C. Bentancur (2nd Quarter).

Mobility & Pocket Management: A-

Reynolds’ athleticism remained an asset throughout his time under center. He showcased solid escapability against CSU’s defensive pressure, scrambling seven times for 40 net yards (5.7 yards per carry) and generating critical first downs with his legs.

His decision-making when tucking the ball was decisive, highlighted by a 10-yard scramble down to the CSU 7-yard line on 2nd-and-12 early in the second quarter. He also kept a clean pocket sheet, taking zero sacks for zero lost yards on 26 passing attempts.

His lone glaring blemish in the run game occurred on a 2nd-and-14 scramble in the second quarter, where S. Hamilton forced a fumble at the CSU 14-yard line; however, Reynolds reacted immediately to fall on his own loose ball at the 5-yard line to avert disaster.

Key Stats: 7 rushing attempts, 40 rushing yards, 5.7 average, 10-yard long, 0 sacks allowed.

Ball Security: 1 fumble, 0 fumbles lost.

Red-Zone Finishing & Explosiveness: C

Where Reynolds’ afternoon fell flat was in the scoring department. Despite steering five drives deep into Charleston Southern territory during the first half, none of those drives culminated in a passing touchdown.

Clemson’s trips inside the 20-yard line repeatedly shifted away from Reynolds’ arm and onto the shoulders of running backs C. Johnson Jr. (touchdown runs of 6 and 2 yards) and G. Davidson (7-yard touchdown run). In goal-to-go situations, passing attempts to T. Moore in the end zone fell incomplete. The offense also stalled at the CSU 23-yard line and CSU 41-yard line, requiring kicker N. Hauser to bail the Tigers out with 41-yard and 59-yard field goals. While Reynolds avoided catastrophic miscues, the lack of explosive chunk plays downfield (averaging just 4.88 yards per attempt) left points on the board against an FCS opponent.

Key Stats: 0 touchdown passes, 4.88 yards per pass attempt, 3 red-zone drives stalled into field goal attempts or downs.

Overall Player Grade: B

Reynolds functioned as an efficient distributor who controlled the game script, protected the football in the air, and used his legs effectively to move the chains. At the same time, failing to produce a single touchdown pass against a defense that allowed 438 total yards prevents this performance from earning high honors. It was a steady, low-risk outing, but one that left plenty of questions about downfield firepower going forward.