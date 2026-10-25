How Clemson Gifted Away a Late Lead in Collapse to Virginia Tech

CLEMSON, S.C. — In front of 80,510 stunned spectators at Memorial Stadium, Clemson saw complete control evaporate into thin air Saturday night.

After erasing a halftime deficit with an authoritative 13-point third quarter, Clemson suffered a staggering fourth-quarter collapse, surrendering the go-ahead touchdown with 1:44 remaining and turning the ball over on downs to fall 20-16 to Virginia Tech. The defeat drops Clemson to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in ACC play, while raising serious questions about late-game execution and composure.

Here is the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from Clemson’s self-inflicted defeat.

The Good: Third-Quarter Resurgence and Defensive Pressure

For a 15-minute stretch coming out of halftime, Clemson looked like the team in total control.

The Third-Quarter Surge: After generating only 94 yards of offense in the first half, Clemson dominated the third quarter, controlling the ball for 10:29, compiling seven first downs, and outscoring Virginia Tech 13-0. Tait Reynolds ignited the offense with a 16-yard touchdown scamper to give Clemson a 13-10 lead with 6:14 left in the period, while Gideon Davidson ripped off a game-long 26-yard run to flip field position.

Disruption in the Backfield: Clemson’s defense racked up 6.0 sacks and 10.0 tackles for loss, knocking Virginia Tech back for 40 lost yards. Will Heldt spearheaded the pass rush with 2.0 sacks and a pass breakup, Amare Adams generated 2.0 tackles for loss and a sack, and Darien Mayo and Jahiem Lawson each registered sacks to frequently blow up Virginia Tech’s timing.

Special Teams Precision: Nolan Hauser was automatic. The kicker drilled all three of his field goal attempts from 34, 49, and 36 yards, while also booming a 63-yard punt that pinned Virginia Tech at its own 3-yard line late in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Bryant Wesco Jr. delivered juice in the return game, returning three punts for 38 yards, including a 25-yard burst.

Efficient Connections: Reynolds completed 20 of his 26 passes (76.9%) for 153 yards without an interception, consistently finding Tyler Brown, who secured eight catches for 62 yards.

The Bad: Red Zone Stalls and Stifled Finishing

While Clemson controlled the clock and yardage for long stretches, the inability to turn drives into touchdowns proved costly.

Settling for Three: Clemson reached the red zone three times but came away with just a single touchdown. Despite possessing the ball deep in Virginia Tech territory, drives repeatedly fizzled out into Hauser field goals, keeping Virginia Tech within striking distance throughout the second half.

Third-Down Woes: Clemson converted just 3 of 14 third downs (21.4%) and went 1-for-3 on fourth downs. The lack of conversion consistency repeatedly stalled drives, none more glaring than a 3-and-out midway through the fourth quarter where three consecutive plays generated just eight yards.

Pass Protection Leaks: Despite completing a high percentage of his throws, Reynolds was sacked four times for 21 yards lost. The offensive front surrendered two sacks in the second quarter and two more during Clemson’s desperation final drive, severely limiting the offense’s ability to operate vertically.

The Ugly: Fourth-Quarter Meltdown and Penalty Disaster

Everything Clemson built during the third quarter unraveled in an undisciplined, catastrophic final 10 minutes.