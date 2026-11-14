Is Clemson Star Tyler Brown Playing, Final Injury Report Delivers Major Blow

CLEMSON — Clemson will once again take the field with a depleted offense on Saturday, as star wide receiver Tyler Brown and running back Gideon Davidson have officially been ruled out for the rivalry game against Georgia Tech.

Both Davidson and Brown were listed as questionable on the first two ACC availability reports this week before being downgraded to out on Friday. The two offensive playmakers also sat out last week’s victory over Syracuse while dealing with ankle injuries.

Their absences compound an already significant string of losses for the Tigers’ offense. With Harris Sewell and Elyjah Thurmon having already been ruled out, Clemson will once again play without four starters on the offensive side of the ball.

The Tigers did receive one positive update on the Friday report, as reserve wide receiver Gordan Sellars III is no longer listed after missing the past three games.

Clemson enters Saturday’s ACC showdown holding a 6-3 overall record and a 4-2 mark in conference play. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech (2-7, 1-5 ACC) has three players listed as questionable on its side of the report: wide receiver Rahkeem Smith, running back Shane Marshall and safety Chris Hewitt Jr.

Kickoff between the Tigers and the Yellow Jackets is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, with television coverage on the CW.