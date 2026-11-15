Is the Dabo Swinney Era Beyond Repair?

The Clemson stock that head coach Dabo Swinney once urged the college football world to buy is currently in a freefall.
The Tigers suffered their third consecutive Power 4 home loss—and their ninth in the last 11 such games—in an embarrassing 20-6 defeat to Georgia Tech on Saturday, spoiling Swinney’s 250th game as head coach. Entering the contest as a two-touchdown favorite, Clemson didn’t just drop a football game; it exposed a program rapidly losing its grip on the sport’s modern reality.
With key injuries mounting and the Tigers staring down underdog status in their final two regular-season matchups, the floor of this descent may still be out of sight.
Storms of Their Own Making
In his postgame news conference, Swinney offered an apology before leaning into his religious roots for an explanation.
“As a person of faith, man, God doesn’t allow storms without some type of purpose,” Swinney said. “We just got to keep going, get back up tomorrow, and fight again.”
For On3 national analysts Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman, the storm hovering over Death Valley isn’t an act of nature. It’s a byproduct of roster mismanagement.
“I don’t know that we need to be blaming the man upstairs for the storms here,” Staples quipped. “Dabo was the one who decided this quarterback room was A-okay. And he didn’t need anybody from the portal. That was all Dabo. And clearly that wasn’t the case based on what we’ve seen this season…”
The General Manager Dilemma
Last week, Swinney dismissed the idea of hiring a modern college football general manager to overhaul Clemson’s personnel strategy. Wasserman questioned whether a front-office addition could even solve the deep-rooted developmental issues currently plaguing the roster.
“If this was just a reluctance to embrace the portal discussion, but you still trusted him in 2026 as a great coach that puts people in the best position, develops them, all the things that he’s done so remarkably well during his career,” Wasserman said, “then maybe you have a discussion about bringing in a GM that can come in and help you with the acquisition of good players. Where that gets me a little bit is that they had a lot of really good players last year, and they weren’t very good. So it’s like if that’s the baseline fix to this, then explain what happened a year ago.”
Wasserman noted that talent acquisition is only half the equation if the engine itself is sputtering.
“Because you can go get a GM who can get you eight draft picks. Is Dabo and his staff, are they collectively good enough to still to get you an ACC championship or a Playoff run? I don’t know,” Wasserman said. “It’s like you take a car into a shop and they don’t know what’s wrong. They have an idea. Do you want to spend a bunch of money investing and fixing something that might not be the problem?”
“Also, when you know there are other shops that can diagnose and fix the problem in a day,” Staples added.
“But also you have an emotional attachment to this specific car and you have a lot of memories with it,” Wasserman countered. “You might not want to get rid of it.”
A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy
That emotional attachment to familiar faces has seemingly hamstrung Clemson’s ability to evolve. Staples specifically pointed to Swinney’s offseason offensive staff overhaul—firing Garrett Riley only to bring back former coordinator Chad Morris—as a symptom of a much larger administrative blind spot.
“It’s now become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Yeah. He fired the offensive coordinator last year. He fired Garrett Riley,” Staples said. “And he could have gone and hired a lot of different people. And he reruns Chad Morris, who had been out of it for a while, out of the game for a while. That made no sense. But it also, when you think about it, if you know he’s going to make you keep the same assistants, and you’re not going to be able to bring your own assistants, it probably makes the pool quite a bit shallower.”
As Swinney’s massive buyout looms over the administration, the prospect of a turnaround feels increasingly remote.
“It’s very tough. This is such a bad situation because it’s not going to get any better,” Staples said. “Like there’s nothing that’s going to change from year to year; they may rearrange some deck chairs, but I really don’t think suddenly a Clemson administration under Dabo is going to understand how to win in this environment now and be very competitive. Not just be pretty good, but be competing for the ACC title, competing for the national title.”
Now 6-4, the Tigers are limping toward the finish line, bracing for a rivalry clash with South Carolina that could drop them to .500 to end the year.
“They’re 6-4 right now. They’re staring down the barrel of 6-6, if LaNorris Sellers plays for South Carolina against them,” Staples said. “It’s depressing to think that this could happen again next year because, like, who’s going to want to willingly sign up for this? In terms of good players out of the portal or if he makes any staff changes, in terms of good assistants, who’s going to willingly sign up for this? Knowing that that could be it.”
Is the Dabo Swinney Era Beyond Repair?