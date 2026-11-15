Is the Dabo Swinney Era Beyond Repair?

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The Clemson stock that head coach Dabo Swinney once urged the college football world to buy is currently in a freefall. The Tigers suffered their third consecutive Power 4 home loss—and their ninth in the last 11 such games—in an embarrassing 20-6 defeat to Georgia Tech on Saturday, spoiling Swinney’s 250th game as head coach. […]

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