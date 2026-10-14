Josh Pate Delivers Stark Warning On Clemson’s Future

A strong finish over the final seven games could help Clemson steady its season, but decisive losses in the Tigers’ two marquee opportunities have left head coach Dabo Swinney’s program facing uncomfortable questions about its national standing.

Following lopsided defeats to LSU and Miami, national college football analyst Josh Pate highlighted a clear talent and execution gap separating Clemson from the sport’s elite contenders.

A Painful Role Reversal at Death Valley

Miami’s 41-13 victory over Clemson at Memorial Stadium served as a stark reminder of how much the landscape has shifted. For years, the Tigers established the gold standard in the Atlantic Coast Conference, routinely bludgeoning conference foes while competing for national championships. Against the Hurricanes, Clemson found itself on the receiving end of that same dominance.

“Miami did everything to Clemson that Clemson used to do to people,” Pate said on his show. “They are what Clemson used to be.”

While Pate described the lopsided outcome as a “tough pill to swallow” for the Clemson fan base, he noted that the blowout was hardly a surprise given the trajectory of both rosters.

The ACC Landscape and Remaining Opportunities

Despite the setback, Pate’s outlook for Clemson’s remaining slate is far more encouraging. The Tigers have already secured conference victories over North Carolina and Cal, and the schedule eases considerably down the stretch.

“The good news is there are no more LSU’s or Miami’s on this schedule,” Pate said.

Pate characterized the bulk of the ACC as an evenly matched tier beneath the conference’s premier squad, comparing the dynamic to a softball circuit where Miami operates like an elite travel team competing in a local church league.

Evaluating Swinney and the Path Forward

That competitive balance provides Clemson with a viable path to rack up wins and finish with a respectable record. However, the lopsided nature of the losses to LSU and Miami will continue to frame the broader national conversation.

Pate noted that Swinney’s standing and the overall direction of the program will ultimately be assessed once the regular season concludes.

Fresh off an open date, the Tigers return to action on Saturday, Oct. 17, hosting Charleston Southern at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on ACC Network.