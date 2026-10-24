Game-Time Decision: A Key Clemson Defender Might Miss Tonight’s Must-Win Matchup

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Tigers are a narrow 3-point favorite heading into Saturday night’s prime-time clash against Virginia Tech, but their defensive front is dealing with a significant question mark.

According to the latest ACC availability report, senior defensive tackle Vic Burley will be a game-time decision for the 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

Burley was initially listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury on Thursday, a designation that remained unchanged through Friday evening.

A Momentum Halt?

The timing of the potential setback is frustrating for the senior lineman. Burley is coming off a game against Charleston Southern where he recorded his first career sack and logged a season-high 10 defensive snaps.

His season has been a stop-and-start affair. Burley missed Clemson’s first two games of the year, serving a suspension following a disorderly conduct arrest during the offseason. Now, just as he was beginning to carve out a larger role in the defensive rotation, an injury threatens to sideline him once again.

The Tigers (4-2, 2-1 ACC) will need all the defensive reinforcements they can muster as they host a 5-2 Virginia Tech team (2-2 ACC) under the lights in Death Valley, a game critical to keeping Clemson’s ACC championship hopes alive.