Why Losses to Duke and South Carolina Could Force Clemson’s Hand on Dabo Swinney

Four Power Four programs have already fired their head coaches this season, according to CBS Sports, and industry sentiment remains divided on whether “there’s a big one out there” at a blueblood or blueblood-aspiring program, USA TODAY Sports reported.

Following a dismal Week 11 across college football, no legacy coach is absorbing more scrutiny than Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

Clemson entered Saturday as a 14.5-point home favorite against Georgia Tech—a Yellow Jackets squad sitting at 2-7 overall, 1-5 in last place in the ACC and one week removed from firing four assistant coaches, according to CBS Sports and Sporting News. Instead of clinching a seventh victory, the Tigers suffered an embarrassing 20-6 home loss that dropped their projected final record to 6-6, per CBS Sports, and put them on track to miss the College Football Playoff and ACC title game for the second consecutive year, Sporting News noted.

The defeat marked a series of historic lows for Swinney, who owns a 193-56 career record and won national championships at Clemson in 2016 and 2018, according to Sporting News. CBS Sports reported that Clemson is now 2-9 over its last 11 home games against Power Four competition—a staggering reversal after winning a school-record 40 straight games in Death Valley from Nov. 12, 2016 through Nov. 26, 2022. Saturday also marked Clemson’s first loss to an opponent with a losing record at kickoff since 2010, snapping a 38-game winning streak, per CBS Sports.

Clemson’s slide has been building since its 38-24 first-round CFP loss to Texas in 2024—a postseason berth secured only through ACC tiebreakers after Miami lost to Syracuse—and last year’s 7-6 finish capped by a Pinstripe Bowl loss to Penn State, which matched the program’s worst mark since Swinney’s 6-7 campaign in 2010 and echoed his 7-4 debut season, Sporting News reported.

Much of the blame centers on Swinney’s stubborn roster and staff decisions. As Sporting News detailed, Swinney has steadfastly refused to recruit a quarterback from the transfer portal, relying instead on internal recruits such as Cade Klubnik, Tait Reynolds and Christopher Vizzina. Meanwhile, CBS Sports characterized Swinney’s move to bring back Chad Morris to call plays—following heavy staff changes after the 2025 season—as disastrous.

Those issues collided against Georgia Tech. After starter Tait Reynolds exited early with an injury, backups Christopher Vizzina and senior Trent Pearman combined to complete just 14 passes for 139 yards with zero touchdowns and a Vizzina interception, according to Sporting News. Clemson managed just 86 rushing yards against a Georgia Tech run defense ranked 136th—second to dead last in the nation—and was outgained 407-228 in total yardage against a unit tied for 121st in scoring defense at 32 points allowed per game, Sporting News reported.

Clemson has now gone two straight weeks without an offensive touchdown after settling for four field goals and a 22-yard fumble return touchdown in an 18-13 win over Syracuse, per Sporting News. Across four home games against Power Four opponents this season, the Tigers have scored just five touchdowns total—three of which came in the second half of a 28-20 Week 3 win over North Carolina, according to CBS Sports.

As fans booed the offense and headed for the exits early on Saturday, Swinney apologized directly to the fanbase in remarks published by Sporting News.

“I’m sorry, you know? Certainly, just feel their pain, disappointed. I certainly, you know, carry that pain and burden, and feel the responsibility. But I also know, just as a person of faith, man, God don’t allow storms without some type of purpose. So, we just got to keep moving forward and get back up tomorrow and fight again.

I love our fans, and they just support us. Unbelievable environment, and my heart breaks for them because I know how much they care, and they’ve always supported me, and just really disappointed anytime we don’t get it done, and certainly today. But we didn’t deserve it, and that’s my responsibility.”

Despite the mounting frustration, two major factors keep Swinney’s seat from reaching a full-blown firing zone right now: historical equity and a towering buyout.

Swinney signed a 10-year, $115 million contract extension in September 2022 that runs through the 2032 season, according to Sporting News, and is making $11.4 million this year—the seventh-highest salary in college football, per On3Sports. Fox Sports, as cited by Sporting News, places Swinney’s buyout at $57 million. CBS Sports noted that Swinney’s remaining total compensation starting in 2027 is $60 million, giving Clemson a $3 million descending flat-rate discount if it parts ways with him this fall. Crucially, CBS Sports reported that Swinney’s contract does not include a mitigation clause, meaning Clemson would receive zero financial offset even if he took another coaching job.

For now, USA TODAY Sports reported that Swinney’s equity at Clemson outweighs the program’s drop in scheme and talent, with significant staff changes expected once the season ends. Still, with regular-season games remaining against Duke and heated rival South Carolina, USA TODAY Sports noted that closing the year on a three-game losing streak would force a serious reassessment of Swinney’s standing in Death Valley.