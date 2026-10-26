Paul Finebaum Unloads After Clemson’s Latest ACC Meltdown

A loss by Dabo Swinney once sent shockwaves through the college football landscape. Today, according to ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum, it barely draws a reaction.

Clemson’s 20-16 defeat at home to Virginia Tech on Saturday marked its third loss of the year, dropping the Tigers to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in ACC play. The defeat effectively crushed Clemson’s ACC championship hopes and playoff aspirations for the 2026 season—and signaled to national observers that the program’s aura of invincibility is gone.

From Shivers to Shrugs

Appearing on The Matt Barrie Show, Finebaum noted that the national dialogue around Swinney’s program has shifted from astonishment to complete indifference, a stark contrast to how fans and pundits once reacted to high-profile upsets.

“I’ll just mention Dabo one more time,” Finebaum said. “But there was a time when a Dabo Swinney loss was treated the same way as a Nick Saban loss. I mean, it sent shivers. And now it’s like, OK, was that three? Was that four? And who cares?”

The indifference reflects a stark statistical drop-off. During Clemson’s dynastic run from 2015 to 2020, Swinney led the Tigers to an astonishing 79-7 record, capturing six consecutive ACC championships, securing six straight College Football Playoff bids, and winning two national titles.

Since 2021, however, that dominance has unraveled. Counting a 7-6 finish in 2025 and their current 4-3 mark, the Tigers have dropped 23 games over the last five-plus seasons. During that span, Clemson has reached the playoff just once and has managed a 10-win season only once over the last three years.

Sliding into the Middle Pack

Finebaum’s assessment was echoed by host Matt Barrie, who voiced bewilderment over how a perennial powerhouse quietly transformed into a mid-tier competitor, especially in contrast to the momentum built by opponents like James Franklin and Virginia Tech.

“The level with which that program has kind of altered itself into being average is — I didn’t think I’d see the day,” Barrie said. “I thought Clemson was set up perfectly for — I mean, maybe they’ll come back in the 24-team playoff era. But the fall of Clemson, and then James Franklin doing what he’s doing at Virginia Tech.”

With their championship goals wiped off the board, Swinney and the Tigers must regroup on the road. Clemson travels to Tallahassee, Fla., this Saturday to face Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium (7 p.m., ACC Network).