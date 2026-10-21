Saban, Stoops, and Bowden in Clemson HC Dabo Swinney’s Sights

Everything you need to know to watch and listen as Dabo Swinney chases history when the Clemson Tigers host James Franklin and the Virginia Tech Hokies under the lights at Memorial Stadium.

Game Information: How to Watch and Listen

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2, 2-2 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (4-2, 2-1 ACC)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley; capacity 81,500), Clemson, S.C.

Television: ESPN Play-by-Play: Roy Philpott Analyst: Brock Osweiler Sideline Reporter: Sherree Burruss

Radio: Clemson Athletic Network Play-by-Play: Don Munson Analyst: Jeff Scott Sideline/Analyst: Tim Bourret

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM Channel 132 or 235

Following two weeks away from conference competition, the Clemson Tigers return to Memorial Stadium on Saturday night to open a pivotal stretch of five consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference matchups. Standing on the other sideline for Clemson’s 102nd Homecoming celebration will be first-year Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin and the Hokies.

With league standings tightening and postseason position hanging in the balance, here are the top storylines to track for Saturday night’s prime-time clash.

Storylines to Watch

1. Dabo Swinney’s Date With History

Saturday marks a monumental milestone for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, as James Franklin will become the 100th different head coach Swinney has faced in his career. Swinney has defeated 86 of the previous 99 opposing head coaches he has met, compiling a 57-12 record against coaches he has faced for the first time since 2011.

A victory on Saturday would give Swinney 192 career wins, breaking a tie with Nick Saban and Bob Stoops (191 each) for sole possession of the second-most wins through the first 20 seasons of an FBS coaching career, behind only Tom Osborne (195) — a feat Swinney would achieve in just his 19th season. A win would also represent Swinney’s 117th career ACC regular-season victory, tying Hall of Famer Bobby Bowden for the most in conference history.

Swinney’s long-term philosophy has always prioritized taking on marquee challenges to build championship teams. As Swinney reflected on building the Tigers into an elite program:

“I had a conversation with Terry Don and said, ‘Terry Don, I know we are not very good right now, but we need to play people because that is going to help me teach and help me develop the culture and the mindset that you have to have to win at the highest level,'” recounted Swinney. “I didn’t think we had that, and that’s what we committed to. That’s what we’ve done.”

2. ACC Championship Positioning on the Line

Saturday’s clash carries major postseason stakes. At 2-1 in ACC play, Clemson is one of only five teams with one conference loss or fewer this season, chasing 4-0 Miami alongside Wake Forest (4-1), SMU (3-1), and North Carolina (2-1). Because those one-loss contenders cross paths only twice all season, every league snap is critical.

Virginia Tech enters at 2-2 in ACC play, sitting among a crowded middle tier of nine programs battling to keep their title game hopes afloat. While Clemson leads the all-time series 24-12-1 and has won seven consecutive games against Virginia Tech dating back to 2011, the Hokies have only visited Death Valley twice since joining the ACC in 2004 (a Virginia Tech win in 2007 and a Clemson victory in 2012).

3. Homecoming Magic and “Clemson After Dark”

The Tigers are celebrating their 102nd recorded Homecoming, an event Clemson has dominated with a 78-20-3 all-time record and a 48-5-2 mark since 1971. Swinney himself is 15-2 on Homecoming, though Clemson is looking to avenge a 46-45 loss to Duke in last year’s Homecoming contest.

Saturday also brings the fifth night game of the season for Clemson, matching 1949 and 2022 for the most night games through the first seven games of a season in program history. The Tigers have thrived under the Death Valley lights, posting a 27-6 home record in prime time during Swinney’s tenure and a 23-3 home mark in prime time during the College Football Playoff era.

4. True Freshman Tait Reynolds and the Tiger Offense

True freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds makes his fifth career start after taking the reins in Week 3. Reynolds has guided Clemson to three victories, including comeback wins over North Carolina and Cal.

Reynolds is supported by a red-hot ground game headlined by sophomore Gideon Davidson, who has rushed for 430 yards and five touchdowns. Davidson is aiming to become the first Clemson back to rush for a touchdown in five consecutive games since Will Shipley in 2022. Senior running back Chris Johnson Jr. is also coming off a two-touchdown performance against Charleston Southern and enters the matchup averaging 25.33 yards per kickoff return.

On the outside, junior wideout T.J. Moore enters with a reception in 33 consecutive games — tied for the sixth-longest active streak in the FBS and one shy of tying Aaron Kelly for sixth in Clemson history. Beside him, Bryant Wesco Jr. surpassed 100 career receptions last week and needs one 100-yard receiving game to match Tee Higgins and Perry Tuttle for fifth in school annals.

Behind this offensive production is Clemson’s dedication to building roster-wide depth.

“We’re fully committed to playing guys who deserve to play,” Swinney said. “You commit to a guy early in the season, and even if a guy has only played 10 percent of the snaps, when you get to game eight or nine, they’ve got some good experience.”

5. Tom Allen’s Stifling Defense and Special Teams Firepower

Defensive coordinator Tom Allen’s unit is fresh off a dominant 37-0 shutout of Charleston Southern in which Clemson yielded just 76 total yards (and only six yards in the second half) while holding the Buccaneers 0-for-11 on third downs.

Defensive end Will Heldt enters as one of only 13 players in the FBS with multiple 2.0-sack performances this season, while linebacker Sammy Brown has eight career games with 10 or more tackles, chasing Ben Boulware and Kendall Joseph on Clemson’s leaderboard. In the secondary, Ashton Hampton ranks tied for third nationally with 10 passes defended, while Elliot Washington II is tied for eighth in the nation with three interceptions.

On special teams, placekicker Nolan Hauser is tied for second in the FBS with 15 field goals (15-of-16) and is coming off a school-record 59-yard boot. Hauser is already etched in school lore for kicking “the biggest kick in Clemson history” — a 56-yard walk-off winner against SMU in the 2024 ACC Championship Game.

When the fourth quarter arrives on Saturday night, Memorial Stadium will echo the battle cry voiced by now-retired Director of Strength and Conditioning Joey Batson: