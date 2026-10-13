Dabo Swinney Breaks Silence on College Sports Legislation

CLEMSON, S.C. — As landmark federal legislation aimed at overhauling college athletics moves through Congress, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made it clear Tuesday that his focus remains strictly on the practice field rather than Capitol Hill.

Addressing reporters at the Smart Family Media Center during his weekly press conference, Swinney offered his perspective on the Protect College Sports Act (PCSA), acknowledging the pressing need for nationwide oversight while reiterating that legislative matters remain far outside his control.

‘We Don’t Really Have Any Rules Right Now’

College athletics has endured years of legal battles, conference realignments, and unchecked transfer portal activity following major court rulings. Swinney, who has long maintained that the enterprise requires a structured rulebook and enforcement mechanisms, pointed to the bill’s bipartisan backing as evidence that national leaders recognize the instability across the collegiate landscape.

“Just trying to stay focused on what I control. I don’t control any of that,” Swinney said. “Obviously, I think it’s got momentum, because it’s a bipartisan deal. So, obviously people care enough. You’ve got two groups of people that have different thoughts and beliefs and agendas that have come together for something.”

Swinney conceded that any compromise will inevitably leave room for debate, but underscored the urgency of establishing basic guidelines across the sport.

“So, there’s probably some things in it you like, some things you don’t like — that’s usually the case when you have compromise in agreement. But I think all coaches – I mean, we don’t really have any rules right now. We just don’t. There’s no rules. So, hopefully something good will come out of it.”

Historic Senate Passage and Clemson’s Official Stance

The Protect College Sports Act represents unprecedented federal involvement in amateur athletics, marking the first standalone bill dedicated entirely to collegiate sports to pass a Congressional chamber floor.

The bill cleared the U.S. Senate on Sept. 28 with a decisive 77-23 vote and is currently awaiting consideration in the House of Representatives. Designed to create a uniform legal framework, the PCSA aims to stabilize name, image, and likeness (NIL) standards, institute transfer portal regulations, and resolve persistent antitrust concerns stemming from major court settlements.

Clemson University previously released an official statement indicating it “strongly supports” the Protect College Sports Act, while also advocating for narrowly tailored adjustments to provisions concerning conference composition.

Controlling the Controllable Ahead of Saturday

Despite the sweeping national implications of the bill, Swinney stressed that his immediate priority is preparing his team for Saturday’s non-conference matchup against Charleston Southern at Memorial Stadium.

“I don’t really spend a lot of time worrying about it,” Swinney said regarding the PCSA. “I’m just trying to see if we can play our best game against Charleston Southern this week. Because that’s what I control.”

For Swinney, preaching focus on the field takes precedence over monitoring Washington politics.

“Where you focus goes, your energy flows. That’s what I teach our kids all the time. So, let’s put our energy on the things that matter, and not waste it on stuff that doesn’t matter.”

Clemson returns to action against Charleston Southern on Saturday at noon ET, with broadcast coverage on ACC Network.