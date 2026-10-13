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Dabo Swinney Sounds the Alarm on Clemson’s Self-Inflicted Wounds Heavy 2026 Pro Football Pick'em Make your 2026 pro football picks with Heavy. zach lentz Award-winning sports journalist, digital media entrepreneur, and content strategist with over two decades of deep-rooted experience in sports media and athletic programming. Proven track record of scaling digital platforms, driving multi-channel revenue, and leading high-performing creative teams. Expert in ACC/Clemson sports coverage, leveraging a rare blend of journalistic integrity, on-camera charisma, and tactical coaching insight to build deeply engaged online communities. More about zach lentz 0 Comments More Heavy on Clemson Loading more stories

CLEMSON, S.C. — Fresh off an open date, Dabo Swinney made it clear Tuesday that Clemson’s biggest opponent moving forward might just be the team looking back in the mirror. With seven games left on the schedule, the head coach emphasized that self-scouting and fundamental execution must take priority if his program wants to achieve […]

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