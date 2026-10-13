Dabo Swinney Sounds the Alarm on Clemson’s Self-Inflicted Wounds

CLEMSON, S.C. — Fresh off an open date, Dabo Swinney made it clear Tuesday that Clemson’s biggest opponent moving forward might just be the team looking back in the mirror.
With seven games left on the schedule, the head coach emphasized that self-scouting and fundamental execution must take priority if his program wants to achieve its goals this season.
‘A Good Reset’ and the Turnover Battle
Reflecting on the timing of the bye week, Swinney noted that the downtime provided an essential opportunity to heal and zero in on the small details that decide games.
“We had a great week last week and the bye came at a good time for us as the team is growing. It gave us a chance to build on some things. We challenged some guys last week. We had a chance to get our team healthy. We had a lot of guys who went back and looked back at routine things that we can do so much better. Guys are learning that it’s a small margin … the routine stuff that leads to big things. It’s doing the ordinary stuff well,” Swinney said.
That reset went beyond the training room, allowing the team to recalibrate mentally while confronting a glaring statistical liability.
“The guys have had a good reset. I think they know they’re good enough to compete and win and that’s big. They have a vision for that. They understand that we have to play together. We have yet to win the turnover margin and that is a huge factor. We have a seven-game season ahead and we have to win the turnover margin to have the type of season that we want to have. They understand the importance of one play and momentum. I’m proud of our team. They’re doing a good job academically and handling their business,” he added.
A Familiar Sideline Connection and FCS Prep
Up next is a non-conference clash against Charleston Southern, a matchup Swinney views as a testing ground for depth and player development.
“This is our one FCS game this year. We need to play some (depth) guys. Hopefully this will be a game where we will be able to do that. It’s not who we play, though. It’s how we play. We want to develop our team a little bit,” Swinney said.
The matchup also brings a personal connection across the sideline with Charleston Southern’s coach, whom Swinney mentored decades ago.
“Charleston Southern has gotten better. They did not start very well. I know Gabe from when I ran the walk-on program at Alabama. He was a kicker for us in my last season at Alabama. They’re a well-coached team. They’ve kind of reset. They have won three of the last four. The S.C. State win was a huge win. They’re a good team. For Charleston Southern to win that game says a lot about their improvement. They’re scoring a ton of points and aren’t giving up a lot of points,” Swinney said.
Neutralizing Movement and Playing Clean
On the field, Swinney expects a high-energy defensive scheme designed to offset any physical size disparity.
“Defensively, they get after you. They can create some issues. They’re going to always be moving. That can create some strain. You have to catch a lot of movement. They know they’re not as big as you, so they’re going to move around. It’ll be a challenge for us. They’re tough and play hard. It’ll be a good challenge for us,” Swinney said.
For Clemson, however, the primary focus remains inward.
“At the end of the day it’s about Clemson. We have to stop playing two different opponents every week. We have to focus on the things that we can control. We want to play a clean game and build some momentum,” Swinney concluded.
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