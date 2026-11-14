Tait Reynolds Injury and Five Fumbles Define Clemson’s 20-6 Upset Loss

CLEMSON, S.C. — A Saturday afternoon meant to celebrate head coach Dabo Swinney’s 250th career game at Clemson turned into an offensive nightmare at Memorial Stadium, as Georgia Tech pulled off a 20-6 upset to snap a four-game losing streak.

Playing without four sidelined offensive starters and losing starting quarterback Tait Reynolds on its third offensive snap, Clemson (6-4, 4-3 ACC) failed to reach the end zone for the second consecutive week while Georgia Tech (3-7, 2-5 ACC) piled up 409 total yards.

Here are the biggest ups and downs from the Tigers‘ frustrating defeat:

The Ups

Nolan Hauser’s Record-Breaking Leg: Placekicker Nolan Hauser accounted for all of Clemson’s scoring, drilling a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 47-yarder in the third quarter. The second make gave Hauser 28 field goals on the season, breaking Clemson’s single-season record, with his only blemish coming on a 52-yard miss wide left just before halftime. Hauser also averaged 47.8 yards across four punts, placing two inside the 20-yard line, while punter Jack Smith dropped all three of his punts inside the 20.

Opportunistic Takeaways and Third-Down Stops: Clemson’s defense forced two turnovers and held Georgia Tech to 3-of-13 on third down to keep the game within reach into the fourth quarter. Safety Corey Myrick intercepted Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza at the Clemson 37 in the second quarter and led all defenders with seven tackles and two pass breakups in the opening half. Linebacker Sammy Brown later recovered a fourth-quarter fumble by Grady Adamson with 5:28 remaining to give the offense a late lifeline.

Christopher Vizzina’s Second-Quarter Spark: After fifth-year quarterback Trent Pearman went 2-of-6 passing for 6 yards in immediate relief of Reynolds, senior Christopher Vizzina entered midway through the second quarter and completed his first four passes. Vizzina went 6-of-7 for 80 yards before halftime, highlighted by a 33-yard completion to Juju Preston on third-and-14, a 17-yard strike to tight end Christian Bentancur, and a 15-yard pickup to running back Jarvis Green. Preston finished with a team-high four receptions for 56 yards, and wide receiver Gordon Sellars III caught a 17-yard pass in his return to the lineup.

Georgia Tech’s Ground Attack and Reshaped Defense: Under a reshaped coaching staff, Georgia Tech leaned on 271 rushing yards behind Justice Haynes (13 carries, 116 yards) and Adamson (19 carries, 87 yards), while defensive back Kealan Jones sealed the win with a fourth-quarter interception off Vizzina.

The Downs