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Tait Reynolds Injury Update from Clemson Game

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CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 03: Tait Reynolds #2 of the Clemson Tigers looks to pass the ball during the first half of a football game against the Miami Hurricanes at Memorial Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds suffered an apparent left leg injury during the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech in Death Valley, casting immediate doubt on his availability for the remainder of the contest.

The injury occurred during the Tigers’ opening drive. Reynolds appeared to injure his left leg while sliding on the third offensive snap of the game. After the play, he limped noticeably and remained on the field to be examined by Clemson’s medical staff.

With assistance from team trainers, the quarterback eventually walked off the field and entered the sideline medical tent for further evaluation. Following that initial assessment, Reynolds departed the sideline and headed to the locker room.

Trent Pearman officially entered the game at quarterback to take over for Reynolds.

The full severity of the leg injury remains unknown at this time. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

zach lentz Award-winning sports journalist, digital media entrepreneur, and content strategist with over two decades of deep-rooted experience in sports media and athletic programming. Proven track record of scaling digital platforms, driving multi-channel revenue, and leading high-performing creative teams. Expert in ACC/Clemson sports coverage, leveraging a rare blend of journalistic integrity, on-camera charisma, and tactical coaching insight to build deeply engaged online communities. More about zach lentz

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Tait Reynolds Injury Update from Clemson Game

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