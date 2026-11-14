Tait Reynolds Injury Update from Clemson Game

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CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds suffered an apparent left leg injury during the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech in Death Valley, casting immediate doubt on his availability for the remainder of the contest. The injury occurred during the Tigers’ opening drive. Reynolds appeared to injure his left leg while sliding […]

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