Clemson heads into Wallace Wade Stadium on Friday night facing far more than a routine ACC road test against Duke. Beneath the surface of the 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN sits a statistical mismatch and an injury report that give the Tigers plenty of reasons for caution.

Clemson’s primary concern starts with an offense that has struggled to generate consistent production or sustain drives all season. The Tigers enter Friday averaging just 19.2 points per game (No. 120 nationally) and 314.7 total yards per game (No. 123), while ranking near the bottom of the FBS at 4.5 yards per play (No. 130) and 0.273 points per play (No. 125).

Those numbers collide directly with one of the nation’s most disciplined defenses. Duke surrenders just 16.2 points per game (No. 12) and 322.3 yards per game (No. 25), holding opponents to 0.247 points per play (No. 12). Situational football tilts even further toward the Blue Devils: Clemson converts just 28.47% of its third downs (No. 133), while Duke’s defense ranks seventh nationally by holding opponents to a 29.57% conversion rate on third down and eighth on fourth down at 34.78%.

Protection and efficiency in the passing game present another glaring vulnerability for the Tigers. Clemson allows its quarterback to be sacked on 10.46% of dropbacks (No. 130) while averaging only 5.8 yards per pass attempt (No. 128) and 177.7 passing yards per game (No. 114). On the ground, Clemson’s 137.0 rushing yards per game (No. 90) and 3.8 yards per carry (No. 99) must test a Duke front yielding just 110.3 rushing yards per game (No. 22) and 3.4 yards per rush (No. 23). Furthermore, Duke rarely gifts opponents extra possessions through interceptions, posting an opponent interception rate of just 0.71% (No. 137).

On the other side of the ball, Clemson’s defense faces a balanced Duke attack—and must do so with a severely depleted secondary. According to the official availability report, Clemson has 12 players ruled out and five listed as questionable. The defensive backfield has been hit hardest: cornerbacks Donovan Starr, Corian Gipson and Shavar Young Jr., along with safety Polo Anderson, are all out, while cornerback Elliot Washington II is questionable.

The Tigers are also shorthanded up front and in the middle of the defense, with defensive tackles Vic Burley and Markus Strong ruled out and defensive tackle Champ Thompson and linebacker Jeremiah Alexander listed as questionable. Offensively, Clemson is without quarterbacks Tait Reynolds and Christopher Vizzina, wide receiver Cole Turner, running back David Eziomume and offensive linemen Mason Wade and Braden Wilmes. Wide receiver Tyler Brown and offensive lineman Easton Ware are questionable, though running back Gideon Davidson and offensive lineman Harris Sewell are probable.

That attrition arrives against a Duke offense averaging 28.9 points per game (No. 44), 392.1 yards per game (No. 47) and 5.8 yards per play (No. 38). The Blue Devils convert 66.67% of their fourth-down attempts (No. 19) and score on 86.84% of their red-zone trips (No. 45), while controlling the clock at a 52.64% time-of-possession clip (No. 36).

Even if Clemson tries to rely on defensive pressure or turnovers to swing momentum, Duke’s profile counters the Tigers’ strengths. Clemson ranks 25th nationally with 1.6 takeaways per game and 48th with a 7.30% sack rate, yet Duke ranks 10th in ball security at just 0.7 giveaways per game (+0.3 turnover margin, No. 37) and second nationally in pass protection, allowing a sack on only 1.35% of pass plays. Duke’s rushing attack—averaging 173.2 yards per game (No. 38) and 5.1 yards per carry (No. 20)—also threatens a Clemson run defense allowing 149.3 yards per game (No. 69) and 4.1 yards per attempt (No. 62).

Duke is not without injuries of its own, listing 11 players out—including quarterback Terry Walker III, wide receivers Jamien Little, Kavon Simmons and Qeanu Johnson, safety Patrick Smith-Young, linebacker Elliott Schaper, kicker Cosme Salas and offensive linemen Cole Allen, Kai Jacobowitz, Reagan McCranie and Roman Fina. However, all nine of Duke’s remaining listed players—cornerbacks Dylan Flowers, Kyon Loud, Evan Smith and Kimari Robinson; defensive ends Bryce Davis and Kevin O’Connor; defensive tackle David Anderson; and tight ends Nate Kurisky and Jack Gaskins—are probable to play.

For Clemson, the few bright spots in the matchup metrics—including an 88.00% red-zone scoring rate (No. 37), an 89.66% field-goal conversion mark (No. 21) and a defense holding opponents to a 56.51% completion rate (No. 16)—leave little margin for error. If the Tigers cannot protect the quarterback, convert on third down or hold up in a patched-together secondary, Friday night in Durham carries all the ingredients of a costly stumble