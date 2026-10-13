Trevor Lawrence Calls out London Crowd After Jaguars Shock Eagles

The Jacksonville Jaguars secured one of their most significant victories of the season on Sunday, edging the Philadelphia Eagles 19-17 in a dramatic overseas finish at Wembley Stadium. Yet even after improving to 4-1 on the year, quarterback Trevor Lawrence had one lighthearted grievance about the afternoon.

Despite Jacksonville serving as the designated host for its annual international showcase, the energy in the stadium sounded distinctly slanted toward the visitors.

“I thought it was supposed to be a home game for us over here,” Lawrence said, per NFL Network.

Rather than the partisan backing Jacksonville typically anticipates across the Atlantic, the loudest roars belonged to Philadelphia supporters, reflecting the Eagles’ massive global following. Lawrence’s postgame quip drew smiles in the locker room, putting an amusing bow on an emotionally charged afternoon.

Cam Little Delivers from 57 Yards

The Jaguars needed late-game heroics to escape with the win. Kicker Cam Little supplied the defining play of the contest, drilling a clutch 57-yard field goal in the final moments to put Jacksonville ahead for good.

Little’s booming kick capped an afternoon filled with swings in momentum, bizarre penalties, and unexpected roster challenges.

Lawrence Directs Explosive Air Attack

Before Little’s game-winner, Lawrence anchored Jacksonville’s offensive rhythm through four quarters of tight football. The former Clemson star completed passes all over the field, throwing for 331 yards and two touchdowns to keep the Jaguars in striking distance against a stubborn Philadelphia front.

Jacksonville’s defense also stood tall down the stretch, generating key stops despite being forced to navigate unusual personnel shuffles. Afterward, Lawrence described the contest as one of the wildest games he has ever played.

With the dramatic victory in hand, the Jaguars return stateside riding high with a 4-1 record and substantial momentum as they prepare for their next AFC South clash against the Houston Texans.