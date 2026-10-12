Philadelphia Eagles Jeremiah Trotter Ejected Seconds into Game Against Jaguars

Former Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.’s afternoon in London ended almost as soon as it began on Sunday, as the Philadelphia Eagles defender was ejected just 13 seconds into the game following an opening kickoff fight with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr.

A Kickoff Scuffle Turns Into Double Ejections

The altercation unfolded on the game’s opening play. As Josh Cameron returned the kickoff 90 yards into the end zone, Trotter and Thomas became locked up near midfield, wrestling around each other’s head and neck. Fan footage posted by @DutchJawn on X and shared by Barstool Philly showed Trotter throwing Thomas to the ground long after the play had concluded in the end zone. Thomas appeared to kick back at Trotter from the turf before officials stepped in to separate the two players.

Both players were disqualified before either team’s defense could take the field. The touchdown return itself was ultimately wiped out due to separate penalties—an illegal formation call on Philadelphia and a holding flag on Jacksonville linebacker Branson Combs—forcing a re-kick with 14:47 remaining in the first quarter.

A Costly Setback After a Career Performance

The early exit proved particularly frustrating for Trotter, who was coming off a career-best 15-tackle performance against the Los Angeles Rams the previous week. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, Trotter was slated to make his second start of the season. Instead, his afternoon came to an abrupt end on special teams without logging a single defensive snap.

Following in Family Footsteps

Unbelievably, Sunday’s 13-second exit was not even the earliest ejection in the Trotter household. His father, former Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr., was ejected prior to Philadelphia’s 2005 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons following a fight during pregame warmups.