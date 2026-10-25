Ups and Downs from Clemson’s Season-Defining Defeat

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CLEMSON, S.C. — What looked like a grinding second-half surge turned into a complete nightmare for Clemson at Memorial Stadium, as the Tigers surrendered a go-ahead touchdown with 1:44 remaining and turned the ball over on downs to suffer a shocking 20-16 defeat. Playing before a crowd of 80,510, Clemson took a 16-10 lead into […]

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