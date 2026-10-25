Ups and Downs from Clemson’s Season-Defining Defeat

CLEMSON, S.C. — What looked like a grinding second-half surge turned into a complete nightmare for Clemson at Memorial Stadium, as the Tigers surrendered a go-ahead touchdown with 1:44 remaining and turned the ball over on downs to suffer a shocking 20-16 defeat.
Playing before a crowd of 80,510, Clemson took a 16-10 lead into the fourth quarter before watching everything unravel on both sides of the ball. The loss drops the Tigers to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, raising pressing questions as back-to-back road tests loom.
Here are the ups and downs from Clemson’s Saturday night setback.
The Ups
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Nolan Hauser’s Ice-Cold Accuracy: Placekicker Nolan Hauser was Clemson’s most reliable scoring source, finishing 3-for-3 on field goal attempts with makes from 34, 49, and 36 yards, while converting his lone extra point to rack up 10 total points. Hauser even showed off his versatility on special teams, punting twice for 99 yards (a 49.5-yard average), including a boomer that went 63 yards and pinned Virginia Tech inside its own 20-yard line.
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Front-Seven Havoc: Clemson’s defensive front lived in the opposing backfield for the first three quarters, piling up 6.0 sacks for 30 lost yards and 10.0 tackles for loss. Will Heldt spearheaded the pressure with 4 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, 2.0 tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits. Amare Adams (3 tackles, 2.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack), Jahiem Lawson (3 tackles, 1.0 sack), and Darien Mayo (3 tackles, 1.0 sack) consistently blew up plays, while Corey Myrick (9 tackles) and Caden Story teamed up for a shared sack.
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Tait Reynolds’ Third-Quarter Ground Spark: Quarterback Tait Reynolds ignited Clemson’s lone touchdown drive of the evening in the third quarter, capitalizing on option looks and designed keepers. He capped a 6-play, 65-yard drive with an explosive 16-yard touchdown sprint to hand Clemson its first lead at 13-10. Reynolds led all Clemson rushers with 63 net rushing yards on 18 attempts.
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Gideon Davidson’s Workhorse Efficiency: Running back Gideon Davidson provided tough yards between the tackles, rushing 14 times for 62 yards to average 4.4 yards per carry. His 26-yard scamper stood as Clemson’s longest run of the evening.
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Tyler Brown’s Steady Hands: Wide receiver Tyler Brown served as Reynolds’ go-to target in the short and intermediate passing game. Brown secured 8 of his 9 targets for 62 receiving yards, highlighted by a 27-yard reception, and chipped in a 12-yard carry on a sweep.
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Field Position on Punts: Punter Jack Smith dropped two of his three punts inside the opposing 20-yard line, averaging 37.3 yards per kick with a long of 54 yards. Bryant Wesco Jr. added punch to the return game, gaining 31 yards on three punt returns, including a 25-yard burst.
The Downs
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Fourth-Quarter Offensive Freeze: After building a 16-10 lead, Clemson’s offense ground to a halt. The Tigers gained 288 total yards on 62 plays (4.6 yards per play), but could not sustain drives late. Clemson converted just 3 of 14 third downs (21.4%) and went 1-of-3 on fourth downs.
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Red-Zone Touchdown Drought: Clemson reached the red zone three times but walked away with just one touchdown, settling for short Hauser field goals on the other two trips. Those missed opportunities to secure touchdowns proved costly when Virginia Tech surged late.
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Late Pass Protection Meltdown: Reynolds faced heavy duress in passing situations, absorbing 4.0 sacks for 21 lost yards. On Clemson’s final desperate two-minute drive, pass protection collapsed, resulting in back-to-back sacks that forced a decisive turnover on downs with under a minute remaining.
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Zero Vertical Passing Threat: While Reynolds completed 20 of 26 passes (76.9%), Clemson’s aerial attack managed only 153 passing yards and failed to score a passing touchdown. Outside of Tyler Brown’s 62 yards and Bryant Wesco Jr.’s five catches for 38 yards, downfield opportunities were non-existent, with T.J. Moore (3 catches, 25 yards), Olsen Patt-Henry (2 catches, 14 yards), Juju Preston (1 catch, 8 yards), and Christian Bentancur (1 catch, 6 yards) limited to short gains.
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Costly Penalty Trouble: Clemson committed seven penalties for 65 penalty yards. Defensive flags, including personal foul and secondary infractions on Elliot Washington II and Jerome Carter, gifted Virginia Tech free yardage on the decisive fourth-quarter scoring drive.
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Heartbreak on Final Drive: With under a minute left and Clemson attempting to rally, an initial deep connection to Bryant Wesco Jr. down the sideline was overturned upon replay review. Two plays later, Clemson’s fourth-down attempt fell short to seal the defeat.
The setback leaves Clemson with little room for error moving forward. The Tigers must immediately regroup before heading out on the road for consecutive ACC road tests at Florida State on Oct. 31 and at Syracuse on Nov. 7.
Ups and Downs from Clemson’s Season-Defining Defeat