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What Decided Clemson’s Insane 18-13 Dome Thriller Over Syracuse

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SYRACUSE, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Head coach Fran Brown of the Syracuse Orange looks on during the fourth quarter against the SMU Mustangs at JMA Wireless Dome on October 31, 2026 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Rebecca Villagracia/Getty Images)

Clemson survived an Atlantic Coast Conference defensive battle on Saturday, relying on the right leg of Nolan Hauser and a scoop-and-score defensive touchdown to edge Syracuse 18-13 inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

Neither team’s offense found much rhythm for three quarters, but big special-teams moments, goal-line drama, and a frantic finish produced plenty of high-wire action. Here is a look at what worked and what went wrong for both sides in upstate New York:

THE UPS

  • Nolan Hauser’s Clutch Foot: Clemson’s placekicker was virtually the team’s entire scoring offense. Hauser drilled four field goals from 32, 36, 37, and a booming 54-yarder in the third quarter that cleared the uprights with room to spare. Hauser even contributed in the punting game, launching two punts for an average of 54.5 yards, including a 57-yard blast.

  • Kourtney Kelly and Jahiem Lawson’s Game-Changing Play: Clemson’s lone touchdown of the day came courtesy of sheer defensive aggression. Midway through the third quarter, Kelly beat his blocker and crushed Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli for a 10-yard sack, jarring the ball loose at the Syracuse 22-yard line. Lawson scooped up the rolling football and sprinted 22 yards to the end zone for the score that ultimately decided the contest.

  • Ashton Hampton’s Defensive Masterclass: The Clemson defensive back delivered an all-around performance, leading the Tigers with eight solo tackles and two pass breakups. His crowning moment arrived with 6:03 remaining in the fourth quarter, when he jumped in front of an Angeli pass intended for David Clement at the goal line for a touchback interception to protect an 18-6 lead.

  • Tait Reynolds’ Clock-Killing Finish: While Clemson’s passing attack had its lulls, Reynolds made the game’s biggest plays when it mattered most. Trailing 18-13 with 3:12 remaining, Syracuse had all three timeouts, but Reynolds ripped off a 10-yard scramble on third-and-8, followed two snaps later by a 13-yard burst on second-and-8 to run out the clock and seal the win. He ended the game with 61 rushing yards on 15 carries and 161 passing yards.

THE DOWNS

  • Clemson’s Red-Zone Inability to Finish: Despite tallying 359 yards of total offense and possessing the ball for 32:29, Clemson failed to produce an offensive touchdown all afternoon. The Tigers repeatedly marched into scoring position only to stall out, converting just 4 of 16 third-down opportunities and settling for short Hauser field goals.

  • Special Teams Miscues and Fumbles: Both teams endured sloppy moments on special teams. Bryant Wesco Jr. muffed a punt in the first quarter that gave Syracuse favorable field position. Matt Outten committed an illegal block penalty on a 25-yard kickoff return in the third quarter, and Clemson incurred a delay-of-game penalty while trying to ice the game late in the fourth.

  • Clemson’s Two-Point Conversion Fiasco: After Lawson’s third-quarter touchdown, Clemson attempted to stretch its lead to 14 points. After a defensive pass interference gave the Tigers a second shot from the Syracuse 2-yard line, Sammy Brown took a direct rush up the middle but was stuffed at the 1-yard line by Chris Peal, leaving the door cracked open for the Orange.

Clemson heads home having reached bowl eligibility at 6-3, while Syracuse falls to 4-5 and must regroup after leaving multiple scoring opportunities on the dome turf.

zach lentz Award-winning sports journalist, digital media entrepreneur, and content strategist with over two decades of deep-rooted experience in sports media and athletic programming. Proven track record of scaling digital platforms, driving multi-channel revenue, and leading high-performing creative teams. Expert in ACC/Clemson sports coverage, leveraging a rare blend of journalistic integrity, on-camera charisma, and tactical coaching insight to build deeply engaged online communities. More about zach lentz

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