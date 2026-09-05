Who Is Clemson’s QB? Meet Christopher Vizzina, Quarterback Atop Tigers’ Depth Chart

Clemson often has a high-profile quarterback.

The Tigers have started QBs like Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson and high-ranking recruits like D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik.

Klubnik, the most recent, is gone to the NFL with the New York Jets, which means the Tigers have to try something new in 2026.

It won’t be a soft landing, either. Clemson is taking on LSU to open the season on Saturday night.

LSU brought in a big-name transfer, Sam Leavitt, to play quarterback for them, but Dabo Swinney’s Tigers don’t generally operate like that. They’re going with a kid they’ve had all along.

Who Is Clemson’s QB?

Clemson is starting Christopher Vizzina at quarterback to begin the 2026 college football season.

Vizzina is a 6-foot-4 senior from Birmingham, Alabama. He came to Clemson out of high school.

He enters the 2026 season with 14 games in his career, including just one start. He has completed 64-for-105 passes for 596 yards with four TDs and one interception for Clemson.

Vizzina has also run 38 times for 109 yards for Clemson.

He’s the rare quarterback who didn’t start but didn’t transfer. He stuck with Clemson and has been rewarded with this starting job after a long wait.

He was a top-50 recruit in the Class of 2023.

Vizzina had a big game in high school against Swinney’s alma mater, throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns when his Briarwood Christian School took on Pelham.

Now, Swinney and Vizzina are on the same team as they try to turn Clemson back into a national powerhouse.

Clemson QB Depth Chart

While nothing is certain, it looks like Clemson has a solid hierarchy behind Vizzina.

His backup is the high-profile freshman Tait Reynolds.

Clemson also has an experienced veteran, Trent Pearman, another QB who has avoided the transfer portal. Pearman actually came to the Tigers as a walk-on in 2022, and he’s still there plugging away.

Why Is Vizzina Starting?

Vizzina has had his loyalty rewarded, and he got a lot of lessons learned behind Klubnik the past few seasons.

Swinney isn’t a guy who takes on transfers, and that didn’t change this year. Almost every program in the country looks for the most experienced and talented quarterback available on the open market. Swinney looks inward and tries to let his guys earn their keep.

Whether it works or not remains to be seen, but it’s a cool story. Clemson may not be totally up to speed with this modern era of college football, but that means Tigers fans have watched Vizzina grow and now get to see him start. If it works, it’ll certainly feel very vindicating for those involved with Clemson’s program.