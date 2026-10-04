Who is Cade Klubnik? Why Clemson Product Might Play QB For Jets

Geno Smith might be injured, which is quite relevant to fans of Clemson football.

For a long time, the Tigers‘ faithful knew that Cade Klubnik was a young quarterback filled with talent. On Sunday, he might put that to use in an NFL game for the New York Jets.

For those who’ve known about Klubnik from the moment Clemson started recruiting him, it sure feels like a long time coming.

Geno Smith is running off the field hanging his right arm after that third-down incompletion. That pass didn’t look right, either. Training staff is over to him. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 4, 2026

Who is Cade Klubnik?

Cade Klubnik is the Jets’ backup QB, but if Geno Smith has to miss time, Klubnik would come into the game.

Klubnik was a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Clemson.

He was once one of the top recruits in the country, and he spent his entire college career with the Tigers.

Is Cade Klubnik Good?

Klubnik certainly has a big-time pedigree.

He was the top QB recruit in the country in his class out of Westlake (Texas).

He may not be the player that was projected before the 2025 college football season as a possible first-round pick, though.

Klubnik and Clemson had a bumpy campaign, and that hurt his draft value.

He threw 36 touchdowns compared to 6 INTs in 2024. That was down to 16 TDs-6 INTs in 2025.

Klubnik did increase his completion percentage in 2025, and he played much of the year with his talented receiver Antonio Williams injured.

“Much was expected of Klubnik after a strong showing in 2024, but his play and production declined in 2025,” wrote NFL.com in Klubnik’s draft profile. “He’s undersized but athletic and shows an ability to attack zone windows with adequate velocity over the first two levels. He can make some timing throws with anticipation when in rhythm. However, when the first read isn’t there, his field vision is average and he’s not good enough off-platform/out of structure to succeed at a high enough rate. The accuracy numbers to most areas of the field fall below the mark, but tape study shows a high drop count by his receivers. While his designed run production fell off in 2025, he remains pocket-mobile, avoiding sacks and exploiting rushing lanes. Maintaining poise and mechanics are essential, so finding a short passing attack with a competent run game feels like a must for Klubnik.”

Klubnik hasn’t yet appeared in an NFL game in the regular season entering Week 4.

He certainly is believed to have arm talent, but his big test in the NFL would be to actually prove he can play the quarterback position at a high level. The game moves quickly, and Klubnik will have to get up to speed.