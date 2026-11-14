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Why Clemson Playing 3 QBs After Tait Reynolds Injury With Vizzina, Pearman Updates

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TALLAHASSEE, FL - OCTOBER 31: Quarterback Tait Reynolds #2 of the Clemson Tigers on a passing play during the first half of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on October 31, 2026 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The Clemson Tigers surely didn’t plan on playing three quarterbacks in the first half of their Saturday clash with Georgia Tech.

But after Tait Reynolds started, they also got Trent Pearman and Christopher Vizzina into the game, with injuries playing a big part in their sequence of QB decisions against the Yellow Jackets.

It’s the kind of situation that won’t make life any easier for head coach Dabo Swinney.

Here’s what you need to know.

Tait Reynolds Injury Update

GettyCLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 24: Tait Reynolds #2 of the Clemson Tigers runs the ball against Aycen Stevens #42 of the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on October 24, 2026 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Katie DeVaney/Getty Images)

Reynolds was injured on the third play of the opening drive of Saturday’s game.

He scrambled up the middle and slid at the end of a 7-yard gain, and he appeared to get hurt on the slide.

Reynolds went to the locker room. When he returned, he had a brace on his left knee. He didn’t have his helmet, suggesting he wouldn’t be coming back into the game.

Why Trent Pearman Came in at QB

The Tigers’ usual backup is Christopher Vizzina, but he didn’t play after Reynolds got hurt.

The QB3 Trent Pearman was in the game.

Vizzina is dealing with a lingering ankle injury, and so Clemson didn’t want to use him if they didn’t have to.

Why Christopher Vizzina is Playing Now

GettyCLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Christopher Vizzina #17 of the Clemson Tigers runs onto the field prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Memorial Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

Clemson didn’t stick with Pearman for long, though. Vizzina came in before the first half was over.

Clearly, Clemson felt like they needed to keep their chances alive, and that it’d go better with Vizzina.

In his final year of college football (most likely), Vizzina doesn’t have much to lose. He wants to give Clemson a chance to win.

Pearman was just 2-for-6 for six yards while running four times for negative-3 yards (with sacks counting as negative yardage in college football).

Clearly, Clemson’s offense wasn’t going to move the ball with Pearman. And while Vizzina didn’t have a lot of success earlier this season, Clemson felt that he was their better option with Reynolds out of the game and seeming unlikely to return.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Why Clemson Playing 3 QBs After Tait Reynolds Injury With Vizzina, Pearman Updates

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