EA Sports College Football 27 Will Be Without Two Surprising Stars

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ne of the most anticipated video game releases of the year is set to arrive on July 9 when EA Sports releases College Football 27 worldwide.

This marks the third consecutive annual release since the series returned after an 11-year hiatus.

Players who want to be included in the game must actively opt in through a structured agreement. Roughly two weeks before the release, however, some surprising news emerged.

Two Power Five Stars Did Not Opt-In

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton and Georgia Tech running back Justice Haynes did not opt in to appear in the game, according to the Ratings Database shared Friday morning.

Whether they forgot or simply chose not to participate remains unknown. As a result, neither player will likely appear in the game when it releases early next month.

Georgia Tech star RB Justice Haynes and Georgia QB Gunner Stockton are currently not in CFB27, according to the ratings database released this morning. pic.twitter.com/YPKTMn1i0Y — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) June 26, 2026

Stockton and Haynes Can Still Be Added

The interesting thing is that both Stockton and Haynes appeared in each of the last two games.

Missing the required paperwork deadline can create this situation, but it doesn’t necessarily keep players out of the game permanently.

Both Stockton and Haynes can still join the game at a later date. If they choose to opt in, EA Sports can add both players in the first post-launch title update, which typically arrives shortly after the game’s release.

Stockton, in particular, is one of the only projected starting quarterbacks who won’t be available at launch. As a result, Georgia fans will likely have to use a generic quarterback or one of the Bulldogs’ lower-rated QBs.

The Cover

After last year’s cover featured Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith, EA Sports went in a different direction this year with three new players.

Oregon QB Dante Moore, Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy, and Miami WR Malachi Toney are featured on this year’s cover.