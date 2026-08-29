College Football Today: What Games Are on TV for Week 0 Schedule on Saturday, Aug. 28?

It may be called Week 0, but there are plenty of college football games on TV today as the season kicks off. Think of the college football schedule for Week 0 as the appetizer for upcoming season.

It is not exactly a loaded slate of college football games, but there are still a few intriguing options. ACC fans will be particularly entertained with five teams from the conference playing in Week 0.

With the last college football game taking place back in January, most fans will welcome the Week O schedule. The headliner is taking place in Dublin, Ireland, as Bill Belichick’s North Carolina squares off against TCU at 12 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Belichick is hoping the sequel goes better than North Carolina’s 48-14 blowout loss to TCU to begin the 2025 season. North Dakota State takes on Jacksonville State in the Bison’s first FBS game as part of the Mountain West Conference.

Other notable teams on today’s schedule include USC, Florida State, NC State, Memphis and Virginia.

Here’s everything you need to know about the college football schedule for Week 0.

College Football Games Today: CFB on TV for Week 0 Schedule on Saturday, August 29

Here’s a look at the college football schedule for Week 0. All times listed below are in Eastern.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV Saturday, August 29 UNC vs. TCU 12 p.m. ESPN Saturday, August 29 San Jose St. vs. USC 3 p.m. NBC Saturday, August 29 NC State vs. Virginia 3:30 p.m. ESPN Saturday, August 29 Jacksonville St. vs. NDSU 5:30 p.m. CBSSN Saturday, August 29 Sac. St. vs. Eastern Michigan 6:30 p.m. ESPN+ Saturday, August 29 Hawaii vs. Stanford 7 p.m. ACC Network Saturday, August 29 New Mexico St. vs. FSU 7 p.m. The CW Saturday, August 29 Memphis vs. UNLV 10 p.m. Fox

College Football Hot Seat Rumors Are Swirling Around North Carolina HC Bill Belichick

It remains to be seen how long Belichick will have to fix things at North Carolina. There are plenty of hot seat rumors about Belichick’s future.

It will be worth watching to see if Belichick’s tenure in college football will impact how NFL teams view the legendary coach. Belichick shot down NFL rumors ahead of North Carolina’s opener against TCU.

“I’m focused on UNC right now absolutely,” Belichick explained on August 27, per WRAL’s Brian Murphy. “I’ve recruited these kids, two years with them, been with these guys.

“I want to help them. I had a great experience in the NFL, but I’m very happy at North Carolina. I’m excited to be there. Excited about the future of our program.”

Can Florida State Turn Things Around After a 5-Win Season in 2025?

Speaking of hot seats, it is hard to imagine a coach entering the 2026 season with more pressure than Florida State’s Mike Norvell. The Seminoles are coming off an underwhelming 5-7 campaign in 2025.

This followed a two-win season in 2024, but Norvell’s expensive buyout appears to have bought the coach more time. The question is how much time.

Florida State will lean on Auburn transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels.

“I’ve been really pleased with just his mindset and seeing his confidence of what we’re asking him to do, seeing his confidence in what he knows he can do and how that’s really spread throughout just our football team,” Norvell said of Daniels, per CBS Sports.