Football Games Today: Is There College Football or NFL on TV for Labor Day?

The college football schedule for Week 1 is winding down, but not before one last game just in time for Labor Day. There is one college football game on TV on Monday, September 7, but fans will have to wait a few more days for the NFL.

There are no NFL Monday Night Football games on TV today as the first MNF matchup will take place on September 14, as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos. The good news is that the NFL starts one day earlier than normal.

Fans can tune into a Super Bowl rematch on Wednesday, September 9, as the Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots.

For now, don’t miss an intriguing ACC matchup on Labor Day as Florida State takes on No. 19 SMU at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming NFL and college football schedule.

NFL Week 1 Schedule: Key Games on TV to Start the Season

It is never too early to look ahead as NFL Week 1 is just two days away from kicking off. Here’s a look at the notable NFL matchups that have our attention for Week 1.

All times listed below are in Eastern.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Wed., Sept. 9 Pats vs. Seahawks 8:20 p.m. NBC Thurs., Sept. 10 49ers vs. Rams 8:35 p.m. Netflix Sunday, Sept. 13 Bucs vs. Bengals 1 p.m. Fox Sunday, Sept. 13 Bears vs. Panthers 1 p.m. Fox Sunday, Sept. 13 Bills vs. Texans 1 p.m. Fox Sunday, Sept. 13 Packers vs. Vikings 4:25 p.m. CBS Sunday, Sept. 13 Commanders vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. Fox Sunday, Sept. 13 Cowboys vs. Giants 8:20 p.m. NBC Sunday, Sept. 13 Broncos vs. Chiefs 8:20 p.m. NBC

College Football TV Schedule: Key Games for Week 2

Here’s a look at some of the key college football games worth keeping an eye on in Week 2. All times listed below are in Eastern.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be in Austin as Texas takes on Ohio State in what is expected to be a matchup featuring two teams ranks inside the top five.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Friday, Sept. 11 Missouri vs. Kansas 7 p.m. Fox Saturday, Sept. 12 Oregon vs. Ok. St. 12 p.m. ESPN Saturday, Sept. 12 Arizona St. vs. TAMU 12 p.m. ABC Saturday, Sept. 12 Oklahoma v. Mich. 12 p.m. Fox Saturday, Sept. 12 Tennessee vs. GT 7 p.m. ESPN Saturday, Sept. 12 Ohio St. vs. Texas 7:30 p.m. ABC Saturday, Sept. 12 Texas Tech vs. Oregon St. 7:30 p.m. CBS Saturday, Sept. 12 Iowa St. vs. Iowa 7:30 p.m. NBC Saturday, Sept. 12 Arkansas vs. Utah 10:15 p.m. ESPN Saturday, Sept. 12 Louisiana vs. USC 11 p.m. BTN

Florida State HC Mike Norvell Is Firmly on College Football Hot Seat Ahead of SMU Game

Florida State head coach Mike Norvelll survived the coaching carousel last offseason. Norvell is still on the sideline this season thanks to a massive buyout.

The Noles are a 2.5-point home underdog against the Mustangs, per FanDuel.

“It’s going to be like I said, it’s a great challenge,” Norvell said regarding facing SMU, per Roundtable.IO. “It’s a game that I love.

“I love coaching in these games where you got a lot of respect for the people that you’re going against, but it’s one that we’re going to be ready for.”