Football Games Delayed? Are College Football or NFL Games Canceled Amid FAA Flight Issues?

The FAA grounding all flights has prompted chaos across the country, and fans are wondering whether college football or NFL games will be delayed or canceled. While there has been no official announcements made, college football games appear to be the most in danger.

Many college football teams were scheduled to fly out today, Friday, November 13, for games on Saturday, November 14. Numerous college football teams have been left stranded at airports less than 24 hours before their scheduled games.

If the FAA delay runs into Saturday, November 14, these games could be in even more danger of being delayed, rescheduled or canceled.

NFL teams have one more day to travel which may put these scheduled games on Sunday, November 15, less in danger of being delayed.

So far, the FAA has not announced a timeline for when flights will resume.

“There has been a temporary telecommunications outage – out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted,” the FAA detailed in a November 13, message posted on X at 5:02 p.m. Eastern.

“Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis.”

Heavy Sports will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Will College Football Games be Delayed Today for Friday, November 13?

If there are any delays in the college football schedule, it does not appear that it will impact tonight’s games on Friday, November 13. The majority of these away teams traveled on Thursday, November 14, to their destination.

So far, No. 4 UCLA is still scheduled to take on Illinois at 9 p.m. Eastern on Friday, November 13. The same can be said for the Houston-Colorado game at 10:15 Eastern.

SEC, Big 12 & Big Ten Teams Among the College Football Teams With Delayed Flights, Putting CFB Schedule in Doubt

Things may not be as smooth for the college football schedule on Saturday, November 14. Could the college football games played on Saturday, November 14, be delayed or canceled?

The SEC, Big 12 and Big Ten all have teams whose flights have been delayed, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Some teams who are in driving distance of their games are opting for buses over planes.

“There’s numerous college football teams that have yet to fly to their destinations,” Thamel detailed in a series of November 13, messages on X. “If this continues, it could significantly impact college football tomorrow.

“… Teams in flight limbo: Big 12: Baylor, Kansas State, Utah and Arizona State. SEC: Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas. ACC: All visiting teams have reached their destinations,” Thamel continued.

“Big Ten: Minnesota, Purdue and Washington. ALSO confirmed in limbo — Oregon State, Wyoming and North Texas.”

College Football Schedule in Danger of Games Being Delayed, Canceled or Rescheduled Amid FAA Issues

Some teams, like Tennessee, have been stranded on their grounded planes.

“Tennessee’s team has been sitting on the plane for more than two hours,” On3’s Chris Low detailed in a November 13, message on X.

“Decision about travel plans will be made later tonight.”