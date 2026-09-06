College Football Rankings: New AP Poll Prediction as LSU Dominates Amid Michigan Chaos

The release of the college football rankings ahead of Week 2 is a bit more complicated than normal. Most weeks, the AP Poll is released every Sunday by 2 p.m. Eastern.

However, there will not be new college football rankings released on Sunday, September 6.

Week 1 will operate differently as there are still games remaining on the college football schedule on Sunday, September 5 and Monday, September 6.

This means that the next AP Poll will not drop until Tuesday, September 7. This leaves voters with plenty of time to contemplate all of the college football chaos.

We’re looking at you, Michigan.

Elsewhere, LSU made short work of Clemson, while Oregon was in danger of being upset by Boise State despite being favored by more than three touchdowns.

As a reminder, this is how the college football rankings looked ahead of Week 1.

Here’s a look at how we think the top 10 in the college football rankings will look when it is released on Tuesday, September 7.

No. 1 LSU Tigers (Current Ranking: No. 11)

Can LSU jump ten spots in just one week? It may seem improbable but the preseason rankings are based on little more than preview magazines.

Given the magnitude of the matchup, LSU’s blowout win over Clemson is the most impressive of any of the top programs’ victories.

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes(Current Ranking: No. 1)

There is not much that can be learned from Ohio State’s 56-3 blowout win over Ball State. Yet, as we saw with Michigan, nothing is guaranteed.

The Buckeyes’ real test starts in Week 2 as Ohio State heads to Austin to take on Texas.

No. 3 Oregon Ducks (Current Ranking: No. 2)

It will be interesting to see how voters handle Oregon given their struggles against Boise State. The Ducks played a much better team than the majority of their peers despite facing a Group of Six team.

Will the Ducks be penalized for how the team looked or rewarded for scheduling a quality Group of Six program?

No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Current Ranking: No. 4)

This is assuming Notre Dame will make short work of Wisconsin. If the Irish look impressive at Lambeau Field, Notre Dame has a good chance to climb into the top three.

No. 5 Texas Longhorns (Current Ranking: No. 5)

Texas State is typically a solid Group of Six team. Texas dominated Texas State while Arch Manning looks like the quarterback who bounced back in a major way to close the 2025 season after a slow start.

Can Manning get revenge against Ohio State in Week 2? The Longhorns could be favored in the matchup.

No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs (Current Ranking: No. 3)

All Georgia did was win by 60 only to fall three spots in the projected rankings. The challenge is Tennessee State is not a true test for the Dawgs.

There is still good news in Athens as the Georgia offense looks much improved.

No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers (Current Ranking: No. 6)

There were some minor hiccups against North Texas, but the Hoosiers hit the gas to notch a 52-16 victory. No major change predicted for Indiana in the rankings, but the Hoosiers could fall one spot.

No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (Current Ranking: No 8)

There is a world where Miami could challenge for the No. 1 spot in the latest AP Poll. Yet, it is hard to know just how good Stanford is this season.

Regardless, new Miami quarterback Darian Mensah passed the first test with flying colors. It is early, but the Canes once again look like a title contender.

No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels (Current Ranking: No. 9)

Unfortunately, we do not possess a crystal ball, but Ole Miss may be the most underrated team in college football. Expect Trinidad Chambliss to impress against Louisville.

No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (Current Ranking: No. 13)

It is rare for Alabama to start the college football season ranked outside the top 10. Bama quarterback Keelon Russell was one of the more impressive stories from Week 1.

It looks like Alabama has their QB1. Things will get much harder playing in the SEC compared to taking on East Carolina, but it is a solid start for Russell.

College Football Rankings: Will Michigan be Unranked in New AP Poll?

It will be interesting to see how badly voters penalize Michigan. The Wolverines needed a questionable review followed by an improbable Hail Mary to escape with a win over Western Michigan.

Could voters move Michigan outside the rankings? Heading into Week 1, Michigan was ranked No. 16 in the AP Poll.

Michigan gets a major test against No. 10 Oklahoma in Week 2.

“As I watched the first Hail Mary end and the ball sailed out of the back of the end zone, as I glanced at the clock, I was pretty sure there was one second left, but that obviously is not up to me,” Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham said of the controversial ending, per 247Sports.

“But as the refs went to replay, they confirmed it, and so gave us one more opportunity.”