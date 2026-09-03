College Football Today: What Games Are on TV for Week 1 Schedule on Thursday, Sept. 3?

Week 1 of the college football season begins tonight, with ranked teams, power-conference squads and storylines across the board to help ease into a loaded weekend.

Coach Prime enters year four at Colorado, leading a questionable roster into Atlanta to play ACC contender Georgia Tech in what looks to be the game of the night. No. 21 Utah and No. 25 Missouri make up the lone ranked squads, both facing FCS opponents.

Here’s where you need to go to catch all of the action tonight.

College Football Today: Games on Thursday, Sept. 3

Below is today’s college football schedule, with all times listed in Eastern Time.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV Thursday, September 3 Massachusetts vs. Rutgers 6 p.m. BTN Thursday, September 3 Akron vs. Wake Forest 7 p.m. ACC Network Thursday, September 3 Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. No. 25 Missouri 8 p.m. SEC Network Thursday, September 3 Colorado vs. Georgia Tech 8 p.m. ESPN Thursday, September 3 Eastern Illinois vs. Minnesota 8 p.m. Peacock Thursday, September 3 Idaho vs. No. 21 Utah 9 p.m. ESPNU Thursday, September 3 UAB vs. Illinois 9 p.m. BTN

Games on ESPN+

Some off-network action lends its way this evening, featuring one power-conference team and other Group of 6 squads facing off against FCS opponents.

Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF at 7 p.m. (ET)

Merrimack vs. Delaware at 7 p.m. (ET)

West Georgia vs Kennesaw State at 7 p.m. (ET)

UAlbany vs. Buffalo at 7 p.m. (ET)

Can Colorado and Deion Right the Ship

After an exciting 2024 season that nearly saw the Buffaloes in the Big 12 Championship Game, Colorado hit a bump in 2025, dropping to 3-9 and leaving many question marks.

Sophomore Julian Lewis will take over as QB1 this season. The exciting four-star prospect will look to get the quarterback position back to where it was in 2024, when Shedeur Sanders threw for over 4,000 yards. The success of this Colorado team rests heavily on his shoulders.

They have a very difficult test to start the year. They’ll face Georgia Tech, a team that finished 9-4 last season and nearly went to the ACC Championship.

There’s no more Haynes King in the backfield, but Alberto Mendoza, brother of Heisman winner Fernando, and elite running back Justice Haynes look to pick up right where they left off.