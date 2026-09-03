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College Football Today: What Games Are on TV for Week 1 Schedule on Thursday, Sept. 3?

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Deion Sanders coaching Colorado
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MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 08: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes talks with Isaiah Hardge #17 before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Week 1 of the college football season begins tonight, with ranked teams, power-conference squads and storylines across the board to help ease into a loaded weekend.

Coach Prime enters year four at Colorado, leading a questionable roster into Atlanta to play ACC contender Georgia Tech in what looks to be the game of the night. No. 21 Utah and No. 25 Missouri make up the lone ranked squads, both facing FCS opponents.

Here’s where you need to go to catch all of the action tonight.

College Football Today: Games on Thursday, Sept. 3

Below is today’s college football schedule, with all times listed in Eastern Time.

DATE GAME   TIME (ET) TV
Thursday, September 3 Massachusetts vs. Rutgers 6 p.m. BTN
Thursday, September 3 Akron vs. Wake Forest 7 p.m. ACC Network
Thursday, September 3 Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. No. 25 Missouri 8 p.m. SEC Network
Thursday, September 3 Colorado vs. Georgia Tech 8 p.m. ESPN
Thursday, September 3 Eastern Illinois vs. Minnesota 8 p.m. Peacock
Thursday, September 3 Idaho vs. No. 21 Utah 9 p.m. ESPNU
Thursday, September 3 UAB vs. Illinois 9 p.m. BTN

Games on ESPN+

Some off-network action lends its way this evening, featuring one power-conference team and other Group of 6 squads facing off against FCS opponents.

Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF at 7 p.m. (ET)

Merrimack vs. Delaware at 7 p.m. (ET)

West Georgia vs Kennesaw State at 7 p.m. (ET)

UAlbany vs. Buffalo at 7 p.m. (ET)

Can Colorado and Deion Right the Ship

After an exciting 2024 season that nearly saw the Buffaloes in the Big 12 Championship Game, Colorado hit a bump in 2025, dropping to 3-9 and leaving many question marks.

Sophomore Julian Lewis will take over as QB1 this season. The exciting four-star prospect will look to get the quarterback position back to where it was in 2024, when Shedeur Sanders threw for over 4,000 yards. The success of this Colorado team rests heavily on his shoulders.

Justice Haynes takes snap in spring game
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 18: Alberto Mendoza #15 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket hands the ball off to Justice Haynes #22 of the during 2026 Georgia Tech Spring White v Gold Football Game at Bobby Dodd Stadium on April 18, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ONIT)

They have a very difficult test to start the year. They’ll face Georgia Tech, a team that finished 9-4 last season and nearly went to the ACC Championship.

There’s no more Haynes King in the backfield, but Alberto Mendoza, brother of Heisman winner Fernando, and elite running back Justice Haynes look to pick up right where they left off.

Jack McCarthy Jack McCarthy is a sports journalist for Heavy.com, covering college football and the NBA. He graduated from Arizona State University in 2026, where he majored in sports journalism and produced work for The State Press, Cronkite News and Sports360AZ. More about Jack McCarthy

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College Football Today: What Games Are on TV for Week 1 Schedule on Thursday, Sept. 3?

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