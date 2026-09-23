College Football Week 4: Where and How to Watch Every Game

The college football season rolls on into Week 4. Now, with the calendar officially turning to Fall, there are even more conference games around the country to worry about as the true contenders stand up.

Of course, there are some massive matchups that come with that. The Texas Longhorns are traveling to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. The USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks both want to prove they’re legitimate. Then, the Texas A&M Aggies and LSU Tigers both need to avoid a devastating second loss in a row.

Here’s a look at those games, as well as the rest of the Week 4 slate around college football. All times are in Eastern Standard Time. Networks are also subject to change.

College Football Begins on Thursday

There’s only one college football game on Thursday night. That’s a Group of Six non-conference battle between Liberty and Coastal Carolina. One major storyline to follow includes head coach Jamey Chadwell returning to Coastal Carolina for the game.

Liberty at Coastal Carolina: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Multiple Power 4 Conferences Have Conference Games on Friday

College football starts in the afternoon on Friday with an American Conference battle. It will end with the Big Ten and ACC presenting potentially very interesting games.

Army at Temple: 4:00 p.m., ESPN

Howard at Rutgers: 7:00 p.m., Big Ten Network

Navy at UAB: 7:00 p.m., ESPN

Harvard at Brown: 7:00 p.m., ESPN2

Northwestern at Indiana: 8:00 p.m., FOX

Clemson at Cal: 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday Should Have an Excellent Slate of College Football Games

Week 4 offers an incredibly busy slate of games. That begins with the Noon slate, which will see several major games. Ohio State begins its Big Ten competition for the season. Texas and Tennessee are set to square off. That’s before considering the under-the-radar matchups.

Later in the day, there are going to be several excellent games between teams with helmets and logos fans around the country recognize. There are also already key College Football Playoff battles, both as top-tier Group of Six teams face off and as Power Four teams look to avoid a second loss.

Also, be sure to pay attention to those games on streaming. There are a few name-brand teams set to battle there, as well as some great FCS matchups.

Colorado State at UTSA: 12:00 p.m., ESPNU

Illinois at Ohio State: 12:00 p.m., FOX

Sam Houston State at Texas Tech: 12:00 p.m., TNT

San Diego State at Toledo: 12:00 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Texas at Tennessee: 12:00 p.m., ABC

Wake Forest at Louisville: 12:00 p.m., ESPN

Colorado at Baylor: 12:00 p.m., ESPN2

Virginia Tech at Boston College: 12:00 p.m. ACCN

South Alabama at Kentucky: 12:45 p.m., SECN

UCLA at Maryland: 1:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Central Arkansas at Florida State: 3:00 p.m., ACCN

Hawai’i at Wyoming: 3:00 p.m., CW

Iowa at Michigan: 3:30 p.m., CBS

New Mexico at New Mexico State: 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Oklahoma at Georgia: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Ole Miss at Florida: 3:30 p.m., ABC

Boise State at Western Michigan: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

TCU at UCF: 3:30 p.m., FS1

Utah at Iowa State: 3:30 p.m., FOX

Houston at Georgia Southern: 4:00 p.m., ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Auburn: 4:15 p.m. SECN

Nebraska at Michigan State: 5:00 p.m., Big Ten Network

Delaware at Virginia: 6:00 p.m., ACCN

Incarnate Word at Texas State: 6:00 p.m., USA

Central Michigan at Miami: 6:30 p.m., CW

Kansas State at Cincinnati: 7:00 p.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma State at West Virginia: 7:00 p.m., FS1

South Carolina at Alabama: 7:00 p.m., ESPN

App State at NC State: 7:30 p.m.,

Arizona at Washington State: 7:30 p.m.,

Oregon at USC: 7:30 p.m.,

Texas A&M at LSU: 7:30 p.m.,

Troy at Utah State: 7:30 p.m.,

Missouri at Mississippi State: 7:45 p.m., SECN

Missouri State at SMU: 9:00 p.m., ACCN

Rice at Fresno State: 10:00 p.m., CW

Air Force at Nevada: 10:30 p.m., FS1

Georgia Tech at Stanford: 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Northern Arizona at Montana State: 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

Minnesota at Washington: 11:00 p.m., FOX

Saturday college football games that are only streaming online: