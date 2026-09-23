College Football Week 4: Where and How to Watch Every Game

The college football season rolls on into Week 4. Now, with the calendar officially turning to Fall, there are even more conference games around the country to worry about as the true contenders stand up.
Of course, there are some massive matchups that come with that. The Texas Longhorns are traveling to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. The USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks both want to prove they’re legitimate. Then, the Texas A&M Aggies and LSU Tigers both need to avoid a devastating second loss in a row.
Here’s a look at those games, as well as the rest of the Week 4 slate around college football. All times are in Eastern Standard Time. Networks are also subject to change.
College Football Begins on Thursday
There’s only one college football game on Thursday night. That’s a Group of Six non-conference battle between Liberty and Coastal Carolina. One major storyline to follow includes head coach Jamey Chadwell returning to Coastal Carolina for the game.
- Liberty at Coastal Carolina: 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Multiple Power 4 Conferences Have Conference Games on Friday
College football starts in the afternoon on Friday with an American Conference battle. It will end with the Big Ten and ACC presenting potentially very interesting games.
- Army at Temple: 4:00 p.m., ESPN
- Howard at Rutgers: 7:00 p.m., Big Ten Network
- Navy at UAB: 7:00 p.m., ESPN
- Harvard at Brown: 7:00 p.m., ESPN2
- Northwestern at Indiana: 8:00 p.m., FOX
- Clemson at Cal: 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday Should Have an Excellent Slate of College Football Games
Week 4 offers an incredibly busy slate of games. That begins with the Noon slate, which will see several major games. Ohio State begins its Big Ten competition for the season. Texas and Tennessee are set to square off. That’s before considering the under-the-radar matchups.
Later in the day, there are going to be several excellent games between teams with helmets and logos fans around the country recognize. There are also already key College Football Playoff battles, both as top-tier Group of Six teams face off and as Power Four teams look to avoid a second loss.
Also, be sure to pay attention to those games on streaming. There are a few name-brand teams set to battle there, as well as some great FCS matchups.
- Colorado State at UTSA: 12:00 p.m., ESPNU
- Illinois at Ohio State: 12:00 p.m., FOX
- Sam Houston State at Texas Tech: 12:00 p.m., TNT
- San Diego State at Toledo: 12:00 p.m., CBS Sports Network
- Texas at Tennessee: 12:00 p.m., ABC
- Wake Forest at Louisville: 12:00 p.m., ESPN
- Colorado at Baylor: 12:00 p.m., ESPN2
- Virginia Tech at Boston College: 12:00 p.m. ACCN
- South Alabama at Kentucky: 12:45 p.m., SECN
- UCLA at Maryland: 1:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
- Central Arkansas at Florida State: 3:00 p.m., ACCN
- Hawai’i at Wyoming: 3:00 p.m., CW
- Iowa at Michigan: 3:30 p.m., CBS
- New Mexico at New Mexico State: 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
- Oklahoma at Georgia: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
- Ole Miss at Florida: 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Boise State at Western Michigan: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
- TCU at UCF: 3:30 p.m., FS1
- Utah at Iowa State: 3:30 p.m., FOX
- Houston at Georgia Southern: 4:00 p.m., ESPNU
- Vanderbilt at Auburn: 4:15 p.m. SECN
- Nebraska at Michigan State: 5:00 p.m., Big Ten Network
- Delaware at Virginia: 6:00 p.m., ACCN
- Incarnate Word at Texas State: 6:00 p.m., USA
- Central Michigan at Miami: 6:30 p.m., CW
- Kansas State at Cincinnati: 7:00 p.m., ESPN2
- Oklahoma State at West Virginia: 7:00 p.m., FS1
- South Carolina at Alabama: 7:00 p.m., ESPN
- App State at NC State: 7:30 p.m.,
- Arizona at Washington State: 7:30 p.m.,
- Oregon at USC: 7:30 p.m.,
- Texas A&M at LSU: 7:30 p.m.,
- Troy at Utah State: 7:30 p.m.,
- Missouri at Mississippi State: 7:45 p.m., SECN
- Missouri State at SMU: 9:00 p.m., ACCN
- Rice at Fresno State: 10:00 p.m., CW
- Air Force at Nevada: 10:30 p.m., FS1
- Georgia Tech at Stanford: 10:30 p.m., ESPN
- Northern Arizona at Montana State: 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
- Minnesota at Washington: 11:00 p.m., FOX
Saturday college football games that are only streaming online:
- Ball State at Kent State: 12:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Bucknell at Pitt: 12:00 p.m., ACCNX
- New Hampshire at Sacred Heart: 12:00 p.m., TBD
- Presbyterian at Marist: 12:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Rio Grande at Duquesne: 12:00 p.m., TBD
- UNLV at Akron: 12:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Columbia at Georgetown: 12:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Holy Cross at Lafayette: 12:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Drake at Davison: 1:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Lehigh at Penn: 1:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Lindenwood at Eastern Michigan: 1:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Maine at Elon: 1:00 p.m., TBD
- Monmouth at Dartmouth: 1:00 p.m., ESPN+
- New Haven at Merrimack: 1:00 p.m., ESPN+
- North Dakota at Indiana State 1:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Stony Brook at Fordham: 1:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Yale at Cornell: 1:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Tennessee Tech at Wofford: 1:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Butler at Valparaiso: 2:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Chattanooga at The Citadel: 2:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Furman at Richmond: 2:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Northern Illinois at Georgia State: 2:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Notre Dame at Purdue: 2:00 p.m., Peacock
- San Diego at St. Thomas: 2:00 p.m., TBD
- South Dakota at Youngstown State: 2:00 p.m., ESPN+
- UT Martin at Austin Peay: 2:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Colgate at Villanova: 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Albany at Princeton: 3:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Gardner-Webb at Marshall: 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Robert Morris at Buffalo: 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Stonehill at Ohio: 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
- UConn at Miami (OH): 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
- VMI at Samford: 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Western Carolina at ETSU: 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
- William & Mary at Duke: 3:30 p.m., ACCNX
- Lamar at Nicholls: 4:00 p.m., ESPN+
- NC Central at ECU: 4:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Rhode Island at NC A&T: 4:00 p.m., TBD
- Texas Southern at Alcorn State: 4:00 p.m., TBD
- Western Illinois at North Alabama: 4:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Illinois State at Northern Iowa: 5:00 p.m., ESPN+
- USF at Bowling Green: 5:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Wisconsin at Penn State: 5:00 p.m., Peacock
- Campbell at Hampton: 6:00 p.m., TBD
- Fort Valley State at West Georgia: 6:00 p.m., ESPN+
- James Madison at Old Dominion: 6:00 p.m., ESPN+
- LIU at FIU: 6:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State: 6:00 p.m., TBD
- Northeastern State at Stephen F. Austin: 6:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Towson at Delaware State: 6:00 p.m., TBD
- Houston Christian at North Texas: 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Louisiana at Charlotte: 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Alabama A&M at Florida A&M: 7:00 p.m., TBD
- Cal Poly at Eastern Washington: 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
- East Texas A&M at McNeese State: 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Eastern Illinois at South Dakota State: 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Kennesaw State at Arkansas State: 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Mercyhurst at Western Kentucky: 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
- MTSU at Jacksonville State: 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Norfolk State at Indiana State: 7:00 p.m., TBD
- Prairie View A&M at Grambling: 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
- SE Louisiana at Northwestern State: 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
- SC State at Bethune-Cookman: 7:00 p.m., TBD
- Southern at Jackson State: 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Southern Illinois at Murray State: 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Southern Miss at Tulane: 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
- West Florida at SE Missouri State: 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
- FAU at ULM: 8:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Idaho State at Southern Utah: 8:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Mercer at Abilene Christian: 8:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Portland State at Weber State: 8:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Utah Tech at Northern Colorado: 8:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Tulsa at Arkansas: 9:00 p.m., SECN+
- UMass at Sacramento State: 9:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Oregon State at UTEP: 9:00 p.m., MW+
- Montana at UC Davis: 10:00 p.m., ESPN+
College Football Week 4: Where and How to Watch Every Game