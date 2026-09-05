‘College GameDay’ Location Moved Amid Weather Delay Before Clemson-LSU Game

The college football season is off to a bumpy start as ESPN’s “College GameDay” was forced to move locations amid concerning weather in Baton Rouge ahead of the Clemson-LSU game. ESPN’s Rece Davis revealed during the first hour of the show that the “College GameDay” crew would be moving inside amid lightning in the Baton Rouge area.

This led to a brief delay in “College GameDay” being shown as ESPN cut to the network’s studio while showing highlights of earlier college football games. “College GameDay” also happens to be celebrating the 500th road show.

After the delay, “College GameDay” continued indoors at one of LSU’s auditoriums. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit recently reflected on being part of the iconic college football show for three decades.

“They literally told me, ‘You’re not going to get the job, but it’d be good for you this early in your career just to go through that audition experience.’ And I did,” Herbstreit told People’s Alex Ross during a September 4, interview.

“And then, two or three months later, they got back to me and hired me for ‘College GameDay.’ It was a total, ‘Oh my gosh, what is happening?’ type of thing,” Herbstreit added.

“And I got the job when I was 26, and about two weeks after I turned 27 was my first show.”

College GameDay: Who Will Be the Celebrity Guest Picker for Clemson-LSU Game?

ESPN previously revealed the celebrity guest picker for Week 1. Country music star Lainey Wilson not only performed but will be the celebrity guest picker ahead of the Clemson-LSU game.

“What’s going on Baton Rouge? I am coming home to Louisiana this weekend to be your ‘College GameDay’ celebrity guest picker and I’m gonna sing a few songs,” Wilson said in a video released by ESPN.

“I can’t wait to be on LSU’s campus cheering on my Tigers. Come on out. The show starts at 8 a.m. (Central Time) so drink your coffee. Go Tigers.”

Wilson started the show by performing a live version of the “College GameDay” theme song “Comin’ to Your City.” The singer will later offer her picks alongside Davis, Herbstreit, Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard.

Wilson is also expected to perform songs throughout “College GameDay.”

‘College GameDay’ Location Week 2: Where Will ESPN Show be Next Week?

ESPN has already announced the “College GameDay” location for Week 2. The show is headed to Austin ahead of the massive showdown between Ohio State and Texas.

Arch Manning is looking for a better performance than the Longhorns’ 14-7 loss to the Buckeyes in 2025.

“I learned a lot,” Manning said of the previous Texas-Ohio State game, per Yahoo Sports. “Obviously, gaining those game experiences is really good for me,”

“That was a rough game, so I’m learning from it and moving on and it’s motivating me for this year.”