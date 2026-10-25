‘College Gameday’ is heading to Indiana for Halloween Showdown against Minnesota

ESPN’s “College Gameday” announced it is heading to Bloomington, Indiana, for a Halloween matchup between the defending national champion No.4 Hoosiers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Minnesota (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) is coming off its biggest win of the season, defeating No.15 Iowa 13-10 at home this past weekend.

Indiana (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) secured a bounce-back victory Saturday, beating Michigan 13-6 in overtime after suffering its first loss of the season against Ohio State the previous week.

Indiana’s defense has carried the Hoosiers

While the offense has struggled and quarterback Josh Hoover has clearly been limited by a nagging injury in recent weeks, the Hoosiers’ defense has been their strength this season. Indiana has allowed just 92 points all season, fewer than 12 per game.

The Indiana offense has been stymied in recent weeks, mustering only 20 points against Nebraska, 15 against Ohio State and 13 against Michigan in its past three games.

Hoover was clearly limited in Saturday’s game against Michigan, which coach Curt Cignetti acknowledged postgame, via Don Fischer. He ended the game completing eight of 18 passes for 81 yards, and only one attempt in the second half, which resulted in an interception.

Depending on the sportsbook, Indiana is favored by roughly 20 points against Minnesota.

Minnesota’s 2026 Campaign

After its win against Iowa, Minnesota is tied for fourth in the Big Ten standings with Northwestern and Wisconsin, trailing only UCLA, Ohio State and Indiana.

Ohio State is the only team among those five that Minnesota will not face during the regular season. The Golden Gophers have a much tougher schedule to close out the year than they have faced so far.

Four of their final five games feature matchups against ranked opponents. After next week’s clash against Indiana, Minnesota will host undefeated No.7 UCLA and No.20 Northwestern before finishing the regular season on the road in Madison against No.25 Wisconsin.

Where else could ‘College Gameday’ have gone?

Looking at the Saturday schedule and the other potential destinations for “College Gameday,” only two games feature matchups between ranked teams.

No.22 Arizona (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) travels to Lubbock, Texas, to take on No.13 Texas Tech (6-1, 3-1 Big 12), while No.3 Georgia (6-1, 4-1 SEC) hosts No.17 Florida (5-2, 3-2 SEC).

Another matchup that looked much more enticing a couple of weeks ago would have seen USC (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) host No.2 Ohio State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

However, USC’s 24-7 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, combined with Ohio State being without starting quarterback Julian Sayin, made it harder to justify a trip to Los Angeles for “College Gameday.”