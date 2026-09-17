Cleveland Browns Expected to Reunite Shedeur Sanders With Former Colorado WR

The Cleveland Browns lost Week 1 of the NFL season 34-10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders seeing no action.

Sanders served as the second string behind veteran Deshaun Watson, and the Browns expect that to remain the case Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ahead of Week 2, however, the Browns made news Thursday morning with a notable roster move.

Browns Expected to Sign Sanders’ Former Colorado Teammate

The Browns reportedly expect to sign wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. after the Carolina Panthers released him, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

Sources: The #Browns are expected to sign former #Panthers WR Jimmy Horn Jr. The former Colorado standout was college teammates with Shedeur Sanders and now reunites with him in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/7BcsQWTeiC — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 17, 2026

Horn Jr. would join the Browns’ practice squad, but they’re set to play the Panthers in Week 3, so it won’t be a long wait for him to potentially have the opportunity to suit up against his old team or, at the very least, give Cleveland a bit of intel.

Horn Jr.’s Time With Sanders at Colorado

The QB and WR combo spent two seasons together in Boulder, where Deion Sanders coached them.

They both arrived at Colorado in 2023 after transferring from previous schools and formed a strong connection in an extremely high-powered offense that also featured Travis Hunter and LaJohntay Wester.

During Horn Jr.’s time with the Buffaloes, he appeared in 23 total games, recording 95 receptions for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 10.6 yards per reception.

Looking at the Browns

It’s hard to tell if the Browns have much hope after Week 1, but it’s just Week 1, and they have plenty of football left to play.

Many believe another poor performance from Watson could lead the Browns to name Sanders the starter, giving them the jolt they need to build some momentum.

As for Horn Jr., there could very well be an opportunity for him to play his way onto the active roster in a wide receiver room that’s very young and inexperienced. If he impresses early on, especially alongside Sanders, he could earn a bigger role.