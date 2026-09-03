Colorado HC Deion Sanders Already Faces Hot Seat Rumors as Season Begins

Deion Sanders helped turn around a struggling Colorado program, bringing national attention and a bowl appearance.

But after losing two of the program’s highest-profile players since Kordell Stewart — quarterback Shedeur Sanders and do-it-all star Travis Hunter — the Buffaloes had a dismal season. Sanders is now facing rumors that he could be on the hot seat if the program can’t turn things around this season.

Deion Sanders Could Face Growing Pressure This Season

When Sanders took over the Colorado program in 2023, the team was coming off a 1-11 season and had only one winning season in the last six years — that coming in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, when they finished 4-2.

He may need to get Colorado out to a fast start this season, with Locked on Georgia Tech host Jarvis Davis suggesting Sanders could be on the hot seat if they lose in Week 1 against Georgia Tech.

Davis suggested that Sanders needs to prove he can win without his son at quarterback and Hunter as the team’s star wide receiver and cornerback.

“When those guys walked out the door, what are you going to do?” Davis said. “What is it? Where are you? .. I think that if he isn’t able to do anything in back-to-back years, people will start questioning your true capabilities.”

As reporter Richard Johnson of CBS Sports noted, Sanders has already faced firing rumors heading into this season, due in part to his health concerns.

“Sanders beat bladder cancer last year, but that was not the first health concern of his coaching career,” Johnson wrote. “He had multiple toes amputated while at Jackson State. That, combined with Colorado’s poor play, has made Sanders’ status constant fodder for conversations among industry sources. Many were convinced 2025 would be his last, but Sanders has made a habit throughout his life of zigging when people expect him to zag.

Deion Sanders Overhauled Colorado Roster Again

Sanders made a complete overhaul of Colorado’s roster when he first took over as head coach, making use of the transfer portal to infuse talent. He made more sweeping changes last offseason, bringing in 40 transfers. That group included Danny Scudero, who led the nation in receiving yards last season at San Jose State.

Fox Sports noted that the Buffaloes will have a new signal-caller as well.

“At quarterback, Julian Lewis will get the Week 1 start,” the report noted. “As a highly touted freshman last season, Lewis completed 55.3% of his passes for 589 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions across four games. The Buffs went 0-2 in his two starts.”

There will be even more new players on defense, the report added.

“The defense underwent an even bigger overhaul, with 28 players transferring in,” the report noted. “Of the 44 defensive players on Colorado’s roster last season, only eight will return, meaning most of the expected starting lineup will feature new faces.”