Deion Sanders Blasts ESPN Over Ryan Clark, Cam Newton Firings

ESPN made headlines earlier this week after abruptly laying off roughly 10 employees across Monday and Tuesday, with Ryan Clark and Cam Newton among the most notable departures.

Clark had been with the network for 11 years and was in the middle of an episode of “NFL Live” on Monday when ESPN informed him of its decision. The network reportedly wanted Clark to hear the news directly before it leaked on social media.

Newton’s departure also came as a surprise, considering he had joined “First Take” last year in a limited role alongside Stephen A. Smith.

Deion Sanders Chimes In

On Wednesday, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders — a close friend of both Clark and Newton — made it clear he believes the network made a mistake by letting them go. Sanders even called Clark “arguably the best talent on the ESPN roster.”

“This is 1 of many reasons I love this brother to Life! This was arguably the best talent on the espn roster!” Sanders wrote. “How can You Know WHO still be there and [Ryan Clark] AINT! Wow & please tell me the rumors of [Cam Newton] ain’t true and this dude is STILL there.”

This is 1 of many reasons I love this brother to Life! This was arguably the best talent on the espn roster! How can You Know WHO still be there and @Realrclark25 AINT! Wow & please tell me the rumors of @CameronNewton ain’t true and this dude is STILL there. https://t.co/dwRa3Gq8Wi — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) July 21, 2026

Clark & Newton Break Their Silence

Both Clark and Newton have publicly addressed their departures from ESPN, with each choosing to take the high road.

Less than 24 hours after learning he had been let go, Clark shared photos and videos of himself working out on Instagram with the caption:

“Proof of Life… Before the madness of yesterday, I woke up, got in my Tundra, drove to Planet Fitness, and got to work.

“The rest of the day was eventful, but the journey continues. My peace is with God, and my humility comes from within. I’ll continue to build myself so the world can never strip me of what’s real. Get moving today y’all!”

Newton also addressed the decision on his YouTube show, making it clear he holds no ill will toward the network.

“You can’t make me hate ESPN,” Newton said. “What I learned, it was an internship, almost.

“The production value—they’re the leading sports source for a reason. They have the leading talent not only in front of the camera, but behind the scenes… that make sure whether it’s a live show or whether it’s in studio, that they are always on the cutting edge of topics and information and also how it’s rolled out. So, when the news came about, yes, I felt like anybody else would.”